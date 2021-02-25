Centrica - another tough year

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Centrica's full year underlying operating profit from continuing operations fell 31% to £447m. However, the group recognised exceptional items of £1.6bn, leading to a statutory operating loss of £362m.

Centrica has completed the sale of its American business, Direct Energy, realising net proceeds of £2.7bn. The money will go towards paying down debt and the pension deficit.

The group is not declaring a dividend and will resume the payout "when it is prudent to do so".

The shares fell 3.4% following the announcement.

Full year results

Group revenue from continuing operations fell 6% to £14.9bn, reflecting declines in all business segments except Upstream.

British Gas made underlying operating profits of £281m, down from £304m last year. £201m of this was generated by British Gas Services & Solutions, while British Gas Energy made operating profits £80m, down from £124m last year due to warmer weather, the pandemic, offset by some non-recurring costs in 2019.

Underlying operating profits in the Energy Marketing & Trading segment rose 26% to £174m. This was thanks to a strong Liquid Natural Gas performance and lower management bonuses due to COVID.

Centrica Business Solutions made an underlying operating loss of £140m compared with a £20m loss last year. This primarily reflects lower business demand because of the pandemic.

Upstream operating profits almost halved to £90m, reflecting a weaker performance from CSL and Nuclear. Spirit Energy made operating profits of £84m, down from £90m last year thanks to lower realised prices.

Centrica key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 11.2

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 11.7

Prospective yield: 4.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

