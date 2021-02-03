Novo Nordisk - growth in new treatments and international sales

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Novo Nordisk reported full year net sales of 126.9bn Danish Kroner (DKK) in 2020, up 7% at constant exchange rates. Sales growth reflects continued expansion outside the US and sales of newer GLP-1 products.

Operating profits rose 7% at constant exchange rates to DKK 54.1bn.

The board plans to propose a final dividend of DKK 5.85 per share, taking the full year total to DKK 9.10 per share, up 9% year-on-year.

Novo Nordisk shares rose 4.5% in early trading.

Our view

Novo Nordisk manufactures nearly half of all insulin worldwide, and since diabetes is a chronic disease demand for insulin is very reliable. Unsurprisingly then the pandemic hasn't had much of an impact on the group's results - and the core narrative remains unchanged.

Novo has been branching out of simple insulin with GLP-1 products to treat type 2 diabetics. These drugs stimulate the body to produce more insulin after eating, avoiding having to inject insulin straight into the body and reducing the chances of complications.

Sales of this category have been impressive and growth of recently launched Ozempic has been rapid, with Novo gaining overall share of the diabetes treatment market as a result. The recent Rybelsus launch has the potential to turbo-charge sales in the short term - as the only GLP-1 product in tablet form.

A dominant market share and attractive end markets would be enough to attract investors' attention on their own, but Novo also runs a pretty tight ship operationally. That supports operating margins of well over 40%.

It's not all smooth sailing though.

Insulin pricing is under pressure in the US, while competition is heating up in the smaller haemophilia business too. So far the group's newer products and international expansion are more than offsetting those headwinds, but it's something to keep an eye on.

It's not impossible healthcare systems emerge from the current crisis unwilling to pay the high prices pharmaceutical companies demand for their drugs. That would be especially concerning given the shares are now trading a touch above their long term average on a price to earnings ratio.

We continue to think Novo offers something distinctive. Pharmaceutical companies with net cash on the balance sheet, a defensive market and a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%, are few and far between. But whether current headwinds continue remains to be seen.

Novo Nordisk key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 22.3

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 20.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full Year Results (Constant Exchange Rates)

Total Diabetes and Obesity care sales rose 8% to DKK 108bn in 2020. Growth reflects the rapid growth in newer GLP-1 treatments, up 29% in total, and particularly Ozempic and Rybelsus. Overall diabetes treatment growth came despite a 20% decline in insulin sales in North America, which drove a 3% decline in total insulin sales. Sales of obesity treatment Saxenda rose 3% to DKK 5.6bn.

The Biopharm division reported 1% sales growth - reaching DKK 18.9bn - as growth hormone sales more than offset a 4% decline in sales of Haemophilia treatments.

Gross margins were unchanged year-on-year, at 83.5%. Sales and distribution costs rose 6%, although declined as a proportion of total sales, while Administrative Costs increased by 1%. Research and Development spend rose 10%, reflecting developments in the early stage cardiovascular pipeline and stem cell projects.

Free cash flow for the year came in at DKK 28.6bn, compared to DKK 34.5bn a year ago. The decline reflects the acquisitions of Emisphere Technologies and Corvidia Therapeutics during the year.

The group finished the year with net cash of DKK 2.4bn, down from DKK 11.0bn, following this year's acquisitions.

