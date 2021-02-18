Primary Health Properties - another year of dividend growth

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) reported net rental income in the year of £131.2m, up 13.4% thanks to past acquisitions. Additional shares issued to fund those acquisitions meant earnings per share growth was more modest at 5.5%, reaching 5.8p.

The group paid a full year dividend of 5.8p, up 5.5% year-on-year.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

View the latest Primary Health Properties share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

Register for updates on PHP

Preliminary Full Year Results Update

Rent reviews and asset management projects, added £2m to the rent roll during the year, the equivalent of 1.6% rental growth. However, annual rental growth has slowed slightly to 1.8% (2019: 1.9%), which the group attributes to the impact of Covid on pharmacy rents.

Occupancy across PHP's portfolio stood at 99.6% and the Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term (WAULT) was 12.1 years.

Administrative costs rose 10.5% to £11.6m, reflecting the group's increased size following the MedicX merger. Cost synergies from the merge meant the group's ERPA cost ratio decline to 11.9% (12% 2019).

As at 31 December 2020, the group's property portfolio was valued at £2.6bn, up 2% year-on-year. Net asset value per share rose 6.4% to 107.5p.

On January 5, the group acquired Nexus - the company responsible for managing its assets - at a total cost of £35.7m - £16.6m was paid for in cash while £17.5m was funded by the issue of PHP shares.

The group's pipeline of targeted acquisitions and asset management projects are valued at roughly £129m, with £59m worth currently under offer. New loan facilities secured following the merger with MedicX are expected to reduce the group's average cost of debt from 3.5% to 3.1% as these investments are made.

Net debt remained relatively flat at £1.1bn, representing a loan-to-value ratio of 41% (2019: 44.2%). The upper range for the group's LTV ratio was lowered from 55% to 50% following the July equity placing.

PHP key facts Price/Book ratio: 2.35

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 1.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.2% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about PHP shares including how to invest

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.