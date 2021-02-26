Rightmove - full year profit hit by customer discounts

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year revenue fell 29% to £205.7m, reflecting the discount given to estate agent and housebuilding customers during the pandemic. Costs only fell £5m, meaning operating profit declined 37% to £135.1m.

The group expects the current shortage of new listings will correct, and won't have an impact on estate agency numbers. Overall membership numbers are expected to be broadly flat in the new financial year, and Average Revenue Per Advertiser is expected to start recovering to pre-pandemic levels.

The group announced a final dividend of 4.5p, after cancelling the dividend in 2020.

The shares fell 1% following the announcement.

Our View

Rightmove's fared better than we feared. We'd been concerned about the outlook for the housing market because of the pandemic - turns out we needn't have.

The government's stamp duty holiday has made the market decidedly frothy, and driven record traffic to Rightmove's website. We're already a nation obsessed with home ownership, and being cooped up in a house that wasn't right during lockdowns will have kick-started many property searches.

This means the outflow of bread-and-butter estate agent customers (who pay Rightmove to advertise their properties), fell less sharply than feared. These were down 3% to almost 16,000. And, encouragingly, the average revenue from advertisers (ARPA) has pretty much recovered to pre-pandemic levels. ARPA from estate agents and housebuilder customers was close to £1,100 per month in December 2020.

Rightmove should be able to fully recover relatively easily. It enjoys somewhat of a whip hand with estate agents, because it's an essential tool these days.

That's not to say Rightmove is home and dry. The pandemic knocked tens of millions off revenue and profits, as it decided to offer fee reductions to customers while the housing market essentially closed.

There has long been pressure on traditional estate agents too. DIY options like Purplebricks or Strike means traditional estate agents are being forced out of business. Agency numbers have been falling for some time, which is troubling since ARPA is calculated per estate agent office, rather than per-transaction. We suspect this pressure will continue in the long-term. That makes Rightmove's ability to cross sell existing customers more expensive premium advertising packages crucial. 9% of Rightmove's agencies now pay for its so-called Optimiser product. That's up from 1% a year ago.

The exact impact of the end of the stamp duty holiday is very hard to predict too. It is likely to see demand dissipate. We also note that economic conditions are far from perfect, and a nasty recession would badly hurt Rightmove's core customers.

We should note Rightmove's stellar operating model means it's in a good position to stomach disruption. It continues to be an incredibly cash generative business. Costs are low because the group essentially runs a website. So while lower profits did dent operating margins last year - these are still well over 60%.

Ultimately, Rightmove is being supported by a very buoyant housing market, and has outperformed our expectations. Plus its status as an essential tool for sellers should hold it in good stead for now. But we're concerned that prolonged pressure on estate agents muddies the long-term view. The market doesn't seem to share our worry, with the price to earnings valuation above the ten-year average.

Rightmove key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 29.7

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 26.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full year results

The number of Agency and New Home customer numbers fell 3% in the year, to 19,197. Agency branches make up the bulk of this, and despite improving in the second half, Agency membership numbers fell 3% to 15,922.

Agency accounted for £141.6m of group revenue, falling 32%. New Home developments revenue fell 27% to £40.7m, while other income dipped 4%. That reflects a 28% reduction in Average Revenue Per Advertiser (ARPA) to £778m per month - ARPA largely recovered in December 2020.

The re-opening of the property market has triggered record-breaking traffic to the website. Since May there have been 231 record breaking days. Overall traffic rose 31% for the year. This trend has resulted in an increase in sales of Rightmove's premium packages. 9% of agents now subscribe to its Optimiser package, up from 1% last year.

Administration costs fell less sharply than revenue, falling 7%. This resulted in a margin reduction to 66% from 74%. The cost savings include Covid-related salary savings, reduced staff and marketing costs and lower share-based payment charges, because of lower earnings per share predications following 2020's weaker results.

The group generated free cash flow of £94.0m, down from £183.7m, reflecting the lower profits and increased IT capital expenditure.

Rightmove is debt free and has access to cash and cash equivalents of £96.7m. The group spent £30.1m on share buybacks in the year, before the programme was cancelled along with dividend payments.

