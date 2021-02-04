Royal Dutch Shell - production and prices drive profit slide

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Royal Dutch Shell reported total revenues in 2020 of $183.2bn, down 48.0% year-on-year. That reflects lower production - due to hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico and OPEC restrictions - and lower oil prices.

Underlying profits for the year came in at $4.8bn, down 71% year-on-year. However, that excludes over $21.3bn of impairments, reflecting the lower value of the group's oil reserves. Include those losses and the group reported a full year loss of $21.7bn.

The Shell board announced a dividend of $0.1665 per share for the quarter, down 65% year-on-year. It expects to pay a dividend of $0.1735 per share in the first quarter of 2021.

Shell shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our View

Shell's full year results are showing the damage wrought by the complete collapse of oil prices last year and the subsequent fall in global demand as economies round the world went into lockdown.

Oil majors like Shell are better placed than smaller rivals, but this was still cripplingly bad news for profits. Underscoring the severity of the situation, management have cut the dividend for the first time since WWII. The group plans to return to modest growth next year - but it's from a far lower base.

While the oil price has recovered more recently - taking some of the pressure off the group - the outlook remains uncertain. Just as the crash came out of the blue, predicting the path of recovery is likely to be equally thankless. The group reckons $60 a barrel as a long-term average, but the oil price has been below that for large parts of the last 5 years.

Given the backdrop it's no surprise Shell is taking a hatchet to the cost base. Aside from cutting the dividend, the group is on track to take $3-4bn off operating costs over 12 months and 20% off planned capital investment. Despite those efforts impairments to asset values have been pushing up gearing (debt as a percentage of total assets) in the short term, and restoring the balance sheet to good health is likely to soak up more cash going forwards.

The other major demand on the group's cash flow is a transition away from carbon intensive fossil fuels. However, the transition is slow, and we're not yet clear on the likely returns on investment. Profits will continue to be driven by oil & gas for years and perhaps decades to come.

Overall Shell has a tough time ahead. The group's resources are immense but not infinite, and it needs higher oil prices before it can get back onto the front foot. While we think demand for oil will strengthen again once the world economy recovers from COVID-19, how long that takes and what scars Shell is left with remain to be seen.

Shell key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 12.6

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 11.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full Year Results

Shell's Integrated Gas business reported underlying profits of $4.4bn (or a $6.3bn loss including impairments). That reflects a modest (1%) decline in production and substantially lower sales Liquified Natural Gas prices.

In Upstream Shell saw profits disappear, reporting an underlying loss of $2.9bn compared to a $4.5bn profit a year ago. That reflects a 4% decline in oil production and 19% decline in natural gas production together with lower market prices for both. The division also reported impairments of $6.4bn relating to assets in the US, Brazil, Nigeria and Europe.

The Oil Products division reported a 4% decline in underlying profits to $6.0bn (or a $494m loss if impairments are included). That reflects declines in both the Refining & Trading and Marketing units, as pandemic related disruption hit both volumes and refining margins.

Profits in the Chemicals division rose 30% year-on-year to $962m (or 69% to $808m on a reported level). While the pandemic negatively impacted volumes, the price environment improved in the fourth quarter.

Shell reported an underlying loss of $3.4bn in its Corporate centre.

Free cash in the year came in at $20.8bn, down from $26.4bn a year ago. That was despite a 27.8% decline in capital expenditure to $16.6bn and reflects a substantial decline in operating cash flows.

However, with dividends totalling $7.4bn, interest payments at $4.1bn and $1.7bn of share buybacks that still drove a 4.7% fall in net debt to $75.4bn.

