SSE - guidance reiterated

SSE has reiterated its full year earnings per share guidance, of between 85p and 90p. This relies on normal weather for the final quarter and Covid-19 costs coming in the middle of the previously announced £150m to £250m range.

The board intends to declare a full year dividend of 80p plus inflation (RPI), and remains committed to growing the dividend by RPI until 2023.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

With the sale of its retail business complete and the Gas Production business on the block, SSE now operates through two main divisions- a Networks business which delivers electricity to homes and a renewable energy giant.

Networks is SSE's core business. It delivers electricity across Scotland and Southern England and owns high voltage transmission cables in the Scottish Highlands and Islands. This is classic utility territory - with revenues predictable and profits closely regulated. Historically utilities have been able to pay attractive dividends, and SSE has been no exception. Although the dividend was cut when the retail division was sold, the shares still offer a prospective yield of 5.5%.

Regulated profits might be relatively predictable, but they're unlikely to grow quickly, which makes renewable energy SSE's growth engine. Renewables made up about 38% of profits last year, but the plan is to treble output by 2030 to 30 TWh a year (enough to power Scotland).

So far so good, but there are challenges too.

Cash has been something SSE has found hard to come by in the past. It hasn't always generated enough to cover the multi-billion pound infrastructure bill and fund the dividend as well. As a result net debt to adjusted cash profits (EBITDA) is currently ahead of target.

A moderate level of debt is no bad thing, especially for a business with such reliable revenues, but SSE can't keep borrowing forever. The scrip dividend, where dividends are paid in shares rather than cash, is helping ease the burden short term, and so are some asset sales.

There are external threats as well. Lockdown has reduced energy demand and increased bad debts - particularly from business customers. More important is a tougher regulatory regime on the horizon, which will likely see profits squeezed as the regulator puts pressure on prices while increasing performance expectations. The final proposals will be published in December this year.

The combination of a reliable networks business and growing renewable energy looks attractive on the surface. But we're not going to get excited until SSE starts generating cash reliably and stabilises the balance sheet. If SSE gets this transition right investors could enjoy a sustainable and growing dividend, but at the moment that's far from guaranteed.

SSE key facts Current 12m forward P/E ratio: 16.8

10 year average 12m forward P/E ratio: 12.6

Prospective yield: 5.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Third quarter trading update

SSE has continued to make progress on its £7.5bn investment and capital expenditure programme. The group is also making progress on its disposal programme and reached an agreement to sell a 10% stake in the Dogger Bank Wind Farm in November, and its Multifuel assets in December. SSE has appointed banks to advise on the sale of part or all of SGN. The group will decide in the next quarter.

In the nine months ending 31 December, SSE Renewables generated 7,046 GWh excluding pumped storage, which was 5% behind plan thanks to lower wind output. Including pumped storage renewables generated 7,202 GWh, down from 7,242 GWh last year.

In the same period, SSE Thermal generated 13,036 GWh from gas fired generators, up from 12,091 GWh last year. These figures exclude the contribution of coal and multifuel generators which that since been sold.

