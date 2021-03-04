Aviva - more asset sales and a stable profit performance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Aviva reported a full year underlying operating profit of £3.2bn, broadly in line with last year. The group's Core businesses (the UK, Ireland and Canada) saw operating profits fall 2.6% to £2.5bn as the pandemic hit profits in the UK & Ireland and Aviva Investors.

Alongside results the group announced the sale of Aviva Italy for EUR873m, Â building on the previously announced sale of Aviva France for EUR3.2bnÂ . Together these two deals are expected to significantly boost both the group's liquidity and capital positions, adding around £3bn of excess capital and £3.9bn to cash on hand.

The group announced a final dividend of 14p per share, taking the full year total to 21p, (2019: 15.5p). Aviva aims to grow the dividend by a low to mid-single digit percentage going forwards.

Aviva shares rose 3.1Â % in early trading.

Our view

Full Year Results

The UK & Ireland reported an operating profit of £1.9bn, down 3% year-on-year. Strong performance in bulk annuities and Workplace savings, were offset by weaker equity release and individual annuity sales.

In General Insurance Aviva saw operating profits rise 3% to £500m. That reflects an 0.9 percentage point improvement in the group's combined operating ratio, which is the percentage of premiums paid out in claims and costs, to 96.8%. Total net written premiums across the UK, Ireland and Canada were flat at £7.7bn. That reflects strong growth in commercial lines, which more than offset weakness in personal insurance as partner bank and broker branches were shut.

Aviva Investors saw operating profits fall 11% to £85m. That was despite a £1.7bn of net inflows during the year and reflects reduced revenue from stock lending and a reduction in origination fees for alternative investments.

Aviva's Manage-for-Value non-core markets reported operating profits of £1.3bn, up 14% year-on-year. The division includes the to be sold Italian and French businesses, and also saw sales of businesses in Singapore, Indonesia and Hong Kong during the year.

During the year the operating companies made cash remittances to the central group of £1.5bn, down from £2.6bn a year ago. Cash remitted from core businesses fell 29% to £1.4bn.

The insurer reported a Solvency II ratio, a key measure of insurance capitalisation, to 202%, down from 206% a year ago. That's significantly better than the group's 180% target, reflecting an estimated surplus of £13.0bn. However, debt leverage remains marginally higher than the group's 30% target.

Aviva is targeting total cash remittances of £5bn over the 2021-2023 period, with £1.8bn expected for 2023.

Aviva key facts Price/Book ratio: 0.89

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 1.14Â

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 6.1%Â All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

