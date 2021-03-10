Balfour Beatty - profits down, dividend cut

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Balfour Beatty's full year underlying revenue rose 3% to £8.6bn, excluding the impact of exchange rates.

After suffering losses in the first half Balfour Beatty has reported full year underlying operating profit of £51m, down from £221m in 2019. The year-end order book rose 14.7% year-on-year to £16.4bn and the group had £581m in net cash.

Balfour Beatty has announced a full year dividend of 1.5p per share, down from 2.1p last year. Going forward the group will aim to pay 40% of underlying after tax profits as a dividend. The group is also increasing its share buyback scheme from £50m to £150m.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

Full Year Results

The Construction Services division reported 2% revenue growth to £7.0bn, largely reflecting strength at Hong Kong business Gammon. Underlying operating profit for the division fell from £125m to £29m.

UK Construction revenue fell 1% to £2.2bn as the pandemic disrupted operations. Despite making a small profit in the second half, the division made a full year underlying operating loss of £26m, compared with a £47m profit last year. This is after paying back £19m received as part of the UK's furlough scheme. The UK Construction order book more than doubled to £6.4bn thanks to a Notice to Proceed at HS2.

US Construction revenue rose 2% at constant exchange rates to £3.8bn as order book growth was mostly offset by COVID disruption. Underlying operating profit fell from £52m to £26m, and the order book fell 17% to £5.2bn as orders slowed in the second half.

Revenue from Gammon rose 10% to £985m and underlying profits rose from £26m to £29m. The order book rose 31% to £2.1bn following important contract wins at Hong Kong Airport.

Support Services revenue rose 4% to £1.1bn thanks to higher volumes at power transmission and distribution, and transportation. Underlying profit from operations fell slightly to £46m, and the order book shrank from £3.2bn to £2.7bn following Balfour Beatty's exit from the gas and water sectors.

Due to unfavourable market conditions Balfour Beatty did not sell any Infrastructure Investments in 2020. Therefore, the division only made underlying profits before tax of £20m thanks to historic military housing incentive fees. The directors value the portfolio at £1.1bn, up 2% on last year.

Balfour Beatty key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 13.9

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 13.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

