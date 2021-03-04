Entain - full year profits up slightly, no final dividend

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full year net gaming revenue (NGR) rose 1% to £3.6bn, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. Underlying operating profit rose 2% to £529.5m. The group benefited from a strong increase in online NGR during the pandemic, but this was largely offset by challenges in the Retail business.

Ongoing uncertainty means there will be no dividend, but returns to shareholders will be considered at future results.

The group said the new financial year has started in-line with expectations.

The shares fell 2.1% following the announcement.

Entain shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

MGM's decision to walk away from a deal with Entain caught the market by surprise - reflected in a sudden share price fall.

We suspect that the higher price demanded by the Entain board was just too big for MGM's pocketbook. Under the proposal, Entain shareholders would have owned 41.5% of the combined group. Upping the number of MGM shares on offer risked moving the deal into reverse takeover territory. Meanwhile a significant amount of debt already on the US group's balance sheet, equal to 4 times cash profits last year, probably placed an upper limit on how much cash could have been included as a sweetener.

However, with no deal on the table and CEO Shay Segev announcing he's leaving the business, Entain needed a strong set of numbers in the final quarter to settle some investor nerves.

Fortunately, the US operation, the jewel in Entain's crown, continues to show real progress. MGM were keen to reaffirm their commitment to the joint venture when withdrawing their bid and these numbers show why. Entain estimates the US sports-betting and iGaming market will be worth approximately $20bn by 2025. Recent market share gains and the steady increase in the number of states in which the company operates suggest BetMGM could be in-line for a sizeable chunk of that.

We think Entain has fundamental attractions outside the US too.

A significant high street presence, in the form of Ladbrokes and Coral shops, means Entain has lost out from nationwide lockdowns. But a surge in online gaming, thanks to names like Foxy Bingo and PartyPoker, as well as the return of major sporting events has more than offset the pain. Double digit growth in markets from Georgia to Brazil shows the breadth of growth, and full year cash profits came in at the top end of upgraded expectations.

A relatively modest debt position gives the group the financial resources to grow its geographical footprint - with recent deals in Portugal and the Baltics. Greater scale should drive improved efficiency and while regulatory scrutiny remains high, Entain's geographically diverse footprint helps mitigate the risk to some extent. The group's also taken steps to boost its ESG credentials, with increased focus on responsible gambling, and a shift to regulated markets that provide a greater degree of regulatory certainty.

We think Entain's growth prospects remain attractive. That's reflected in a price/earnings ratio far above the ten-year average. That doesn't preclude the opportunity for those prepared to take a long-term view, but it does make short term volatility likely.

Entain key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 21.7

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 10.6

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full year results (figures given at constant currency and underlying)

Entain's Online business saw net gaming revenue (NGR) rise 28% to £2.7bn, reflecting the shift to online during lockdowns, a 7% increase in sports wagers and improved sports margins. Operating costs only rose 3%, so profits rose faster than NGR. Operating profit increased 64% to £679.2m.

The Retail division was "significantly impacted" by Covid-related shop closures, meaning operating losses were £19.0m, compared to profit of £172.3 last year. That reflects a 40% drop in NGR to £857.1m, mostly driven by declines in the UK (79.1% of Retail revenue). Over-the-counter wagers fell 42% and 45% in UK and European Retail respectively.

The UK estate had 2,845 shops as at the end of 2020, and 388 shops were closed in the year - in-line with restructuring plans.

Overall, Entain saw growth and market share gains across all major markets. Progress was strongest in Australia, Brazil, Georgia and Italy, while PartyPoker did well across all its markets.

Other business recorded an operating loss of £6.6m (2019: profit of £0.2m), while Corporate losses widened to £124.1m, from £65.1m.

BetMGM, the US joint venture with MGM resorts, is now live in 12 states and market share is up across 18% in its live markets. Full year revenue of $178m, was ahead of management's expectations. The business was the number one online iGaming provider in January in the US.

Group free cashflow, including the investment in BetMGM, fell 2.8% to £451.2m. Net debt, including lease obligations, was £1.8bn at the end of 2020, which is equivalent to 2.1 times cash profits (EBITDA).

The group expects the acquisition of Bet.pt to complete in the first half of the financial year. This provides entry into the "recently regulated, and rapidly growing, Portuguese market which is expected to more than double to around €450m in value by 2023".

Entain has committed to only operate in regulated markets by 2023. 99% of NGR came from regulated markets last year. It's also moved its location of management and control to the UK, which is now its tax residence.

The offer to takeover Enlabs is still subject to regulatory approval, and needs to be accepted by Enlab shareholders. As previously announced, Entain increased its offer for Enlab to SEK53 per share on 1 March 2021.

