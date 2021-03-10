Ibstock - full year picture tough, but revenues recovering

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Ibstock's full year revenues fell 23% to £316m, with underlying profits before tax down 86% to £12m. That reflects coronavirus-related slowdowns and high fixed costs in the first half. The group saw a "steady and sustained recovery in demand" in the second half, and revenues were 90% of 2019 levels in the final quarter.

Dividend payments have been resumed. A final dividend of 1.6p per share was announced, lower than the 6.5p dividend for 2019 which was cancelled. The new dividend is equivalent to 2.5 times underlying profits.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Full Year Results

Ibstock Clay revenues of £213.2m were down 29%, as brick demand declined to 10% of pre-COVID levels in April. A steady recovery through the end of the year brought revenue back to roughly 85% of 2019 levels. Margins rose to just over 30% in the final months of the year, which is close to the underlying margins of 2019. The sharp reduction in revenue and high fixed costs earlier in the year offset this though - underlying cash profits (EBITDA) fell 59% to £44m.

Concrete revenues were 5.3% lower at £103.0m, with sales volume declines being partly offset by strength in Renovation Maintenance & Improvement, as people spent more on home improvement. Underlying cash profits fell 31% to £15m. Cash profit margins were held back by reorganisation costs and lower productivity because of social distancing.

The group underwent a major restructuring to lower its cost base. After closing three of its factories and mothballing another, management expects to be able to ramp up to 2019 output levels by utilising capacity at some of its existing locations. The restructuring is expected to generate cash costs of £9m and deliver £20m worth of cost savings in 2021.

Ibstock recognised £35.7m worth of one-off charges, including a £20.4m write-down in the value of its assets and £8.7m worth of restructuring costs, like severance packages and factory clearance.

The lower profits meant free cash flow declined £7.1m to £26.1m. Net debt of £69.2m (2019: £84.9m), represented 1.5 times cash profits. That's up from 0.7 times last year and at the top end of guidance to keep leverage between 0.5 - 1.5 times.

Management expects 2021 cash profits to come in around £93m, in line with market expectations. Capital expenditure is expected to be between £20-£22m as the group completes the final stages of its restructuring programme.

Ibstock key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 19.7

Average Price/Earnings ratio since listing (2015): 12.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.6%

