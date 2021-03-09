ITV - pandemic weighs on advertising revenue and profits

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Group revenue fell 16% to £3.3bn, reflecting declines in Studios and advertising. Operating profit fell 33.5% to £356m. Excluding Covid related costs, the reduction in value of sports assets because of the pandemic, and money put aside to settle an onerous contract, operating profit would have been £554m.

About 90% of programmes are back in production, but some continued disruption and higher costs are expected. Total advertising revenue has been weak in the first quarter, but is starting to show signs of improvement.

No dividend will be paid while the group prioritises its strategic turnaround.

The shares fell 6.6% following the announcement.

Our view

Full year results

Broadcast revenue fell 8% to £1.9bn. That reflects an 11% decline in Total Advertising Revenue (TAR) to £1.6bn, despite improvements in the final quarter. TAR declines offset a 6% increase in non-advertising revenue. TAR is expected to rise 5-7% in the four months to the end of April.

ITV recognised a non-cash charge of £23m, as it lowered the value of its sports assets. It expects an unfavourable change in audience type and revenues for sporting events. Excluding this charge and other one-off costs, EBITA (profits before interest payments, tax and the reduction in value of non-physical assets, fell 9% to £421m.

Studio revenue fell 25% to £1.4bn, reflecting production disruptions. EBITA margins also fell to 11% from 15%, as costs didn't fall as fast as revenue. As a result Underlying EBITA fell 43% to £152m. The division continues to be impacted by higher costs relating to social distancing and safety measures. 56% of revenues are now generated outside the UK.

Total Online viewing fell 5% because of the lack of popular shows like Love Island, fewer Soaps and no major sporting events. ITV Hub saw the number of registered accounts rise to 32.6m from 30.8m. However, the number of people that pay for the ad-free version remained flat at around 410,000. There are now 1.7m BritBox subscriptions internationally.

Overall share of viewing fell 4% in the year, the group said this was because of the increased volume of BBC news content.

The deferment of some tax and pension payments meant adjusted free cash flow rose to £605m from £359m. Net debt, including leases was £545m (2019: £893m). ITV has access to £829m of undrawn credit and unrestricted cash of £618m.

For the current financial year, ITV expects to spend £25m on essential investments. This includes £10m already announced, plus the phasing of some 2020 payments and an additional £13m to "accelerate" ITV's strategy. Cost savings are expected to be £30m in 2021, with £100m of annualised savings by the end of 2022. That's up from previous guidance of £55m - £60m.

ITV key facts Forward Price/Earnings Ratio: 11.1

10 year average forward Price/Earnings ratio: 11.5

Prospective yield: 4.6% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

