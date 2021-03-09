M&G - shares jump on expectation-beating dividend

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

M&G reported a full year underlying operating income of £1.9bn, down 3.9% on a year ago, with declines across both the Savings & Asset Management and Heritage life insurance businesses. Increased costs associated with becoming an independent business meant underlying operating profits before tax fell 31.4% to £788m.

The group paid a final dividend of 12.23p per share, up from 11.92p in 2019, taking the full year total to 18.23p.

The shares rose 5.7% in early trading.

See the latest M&G share price, charts and how to trade

Our View

HL View to follow.

Sign up for updates on M&G

Full Year Results

M&G's Savings & Asset Management business reported full year Assets under Management and Administration (AuMA) of £232.3bn, up 7.6% year-on-year. That growth was driven entirely by a market movements and the acquisition of Ascentric, with a £6.6bn outflow across the segment, driven by £12.1bn of outflows in Retail Asset Management. Outflows were driven by weak investment performance.

The division reported underlying operating income of £1.2bn, down 4.5% year-on-year, and together with a modest increase in operating expenses that meant operating profit fell 30% to £332m. Lower income reflects the decline in AUMA in Retail Asset Management, as well as ongoing fee pressure in the sector. The with-profits business (PruFund) also delivered lower profits as the business suffered from the market fall earlier in the year.

The Heritage business reported underlying operating income of £719m, down 3% year-on-year, as benefits from changes to longevity assumptions failed to offset lower investment returns. Underlying operating profit fell 7% to £699m, reflecting lower levels of insurance reserve releases during the year.

The group reported underlying capital generation during the year of $577m, down 26.3% on 2019. Management efforts to improve balance sheet efficiency meant non-underlying capital generation came in at £735m, for a total capital generation during the year of £995m, down 34.1% year-on-year.

As a result the group finished the year with a Solvency II ratio of 182% (2019: 176%) and a capital surplus of £4.8bn 2019: £4.5bn).

M&G key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 9.1

Average Price/Earnings ratio since listing: 7.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 8.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about M&G shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.