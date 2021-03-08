Pearson - full year profit falls, new strategy announced

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Sales fell 11% to £3.4bn for the full year, ignoring the impact of exchange rates and acquisitions and disposals. That reflects increased demand for Pearson's virtual tools during the pandemic, which was offset by declines elsewhere. Underlying operating profit fell 40% to £313m.

The group announced a new strategy, which will see it focus on direct-to-consumer business. The International Courseware division is under strategic review.

Pearson expects 2021 adjusted operating profit to be in line with current market expectations. A final dividend of 13.5p was announced, which matches the payment in 2019.

The shares fell 4.2% following the announcement.

Our view

Full year results (figures exclude the effect of exchange rates and portfolio changes)

North American Courseware saw sales fall 13% to £894m, because of reduced secondary courseware sales in the pandemic. Cost savings failed to offset these declines and operating profit fell 20% to£190m.

Test centre closures meant overall testing volumes fell 22% in Global Assessment. This was despite strong increases in Online Proctoring and some recovery for Pearson VUE in the final quarter. Sales fell 14% to £892m, and operating profits were down 30% to £245m.

International was the weakest performer, with sales falling 19% to £914m. Operating profit fell 39% to £182m. Disruption to Australian immigration and test centre closures, and weaker courseware purchasing were named as major factors in the poor performance.

Global Online Learning was boosted by increased Virtual Schools enrolment and growth in its higher education Online Programme Management (OPM) business. As a result, this was the only division to grow, with sales rising 18% to £697m and operating profit up 23% to £99m.

Free cash flow rose to £229m from £213m, reflecting lower restructuring costs. Net debt, including leases, more than halved to £463m, and is now equivalent to 0.8 times cash profits. The reduction was thanks to the sale Penguin Random House (PRH), receipt of deferred proceeds from the US K12 sale, and repayment of the loan to PRH.

Pearson has no plans to restart the share buyback programme, which was paused in March 2020.

Strategy update

The new strategy will see the introduction of five new business divisions. These are:

Virtual Learning (Virtual Schools and OPM). Pearson believes there will be continued growth in virtual school learning in the US, post Covid. Virtual school revenue was £413m last year, up 29%.

Higher Education, which will include US Higher Education Courseware, Canadian Higher Education Courseware, International Higher Education Courseware. The group plans to "recapture the secondary market" in textbooks, and is launching a college study app in the autumn.

English Language Learning, made up of Pearson Test of English, Institutional Courseware and English Online Solutions. The group achieved "modest" revenue in this area in 2020, but believes it can build scale quickly with existing assets and capture a higher portion of the market.

Workforce Skills: BTEC, Pearson College and Apprenticeships

Assessment & Qualifications - this will house the Pearson VUE, US School Assessment, Clinical Assessment, UK GCSE and A level and International academic qualifications businesses. This area grew tenfold last year, boosted by remote and online proctoring.

All five divisions will sit within Pearson's new Direct to Consumer group.

Pearson will be reviewing the International Courseware business, and plans to significantly reduce its overall physical footprint. The reorganisation of the business structure will cost £40m - £70m in the current financial year. The resizing of the corporate office estate will result in costs of around £130m, and cash costs of about £10m. This should translate into recurring savings of £10m from 2022, and £20m a year thereafter.

Pearson key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 20.4

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 14.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

