Tritax Big Box - rental income and profits up

Tritax reported underlying operating profit of £147.5m, up 20.4% on last year. That reflects an 11.9% increase in net rental income to £161.5m.

99.4% of rents were collected last year, and all outstanding arrears are expected to be recouped in the current financial year.

A fourth quarter dividend of 1.7125p takes the full year payment to 6.4p per share, compared to 6.85p in 2019. Excluding development management income, this represents a pay-out ratio of 93%.

The shares rose 2.2% following the announcement.

Full year results

Net rental income increases were almost fully driven by gross rental income, while the much smaller service charge income division also saw improvements. Net rental income was boosted by rent generated from pre-let development completions, upwards rent reviews, and the letting of speculatively developed Tritax Symmetry assets.

The contracted annual rent roll rose from £166.6m to £180.6m. The portfolio's weighted average unexpired lease term was 13.8 years, down slightly from 2019. Amazon remains the largest contributor to the contracted rent roll, accounting for 17.8%. The next largest, Morrisons and Tesco, make up 6.3% and 5.3% respectively.

The group acquired one asset in the year and disposed of four. The net asset value of the group's portfolio rose 15.7% to 175.61p per share. That reflects an increase in value of existing properties.

Net debt of £1.3bn was slightly lower at the end of 2020 than the same time in 2019. As a result, the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio was broadly flat at 30.0%.

For the current financial year, 37% of the rent roll is up for review, which is expected to generate income growth. Tritax has a near-term development pipeline of 10.2m sq ft, across 12 sites. 74% of these had planning permission as at the end of 2020.

Tritax key facts 12m forward price/earnings ratio: 25.2

Average price/earnings ratio since listing (2013): 19.8

Prospective yield: 3.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

