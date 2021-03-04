Vistry - strong second-half rebound brings dividend back

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Revenue rose 79.1% to £2bn and full-year pre-tax profits came in ahead of guidance at £143.9m, albeit down 23.5% year-on-year. That reflects strong demand and firm pricing in the second half of the year.

The Board will resume dividend payments with a final dividend of 20p per share for 2020. The group will aim to institute a progressive dividend policy that moves toward 57% of profits over time.

The shares rose 3.7% following the announcement.

View the latest Vistry share price and how to deal

Our view

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed conditions across the economy, but so far housebuilders have managed to escape any major damage. Before the pandemic struck, the end of Help-to-Buy and Brexit were the biggest concerns for Vistry and its peers, but the post-pandemic economy easily overshadows those risks.

The lockdown during the second half of 2020 did little to dent demand for Vistry, and it appears the UK's third national lockdown is having a minimal impact on Vistry's progress. The group managed to maintain a strong sales rate through the first 8 weeks of the current financial year. Demand risks posed by winding down the Help to Buy scheme and the end of a national stamp duty holiday have had little to no impact on the group's performance so far in 2021. The government's commitment to propping up 95% mortgages should also keep a floor under demand.

Now that productivity is back at normal levels, the group is rightly moving forward with business as usual. Management is shifting its focus from cash preservation to ramping up completions. This strategy makes sense, but if the housing market starts to soften when government pandemic support is withdrawn, a strong balance sheet will be crucial.

Fortunately, Vistry's Partnership business, which does construction and development work with local authorities and housing associations, may offer some relief if conditions worsen. Partnerships' robust growth throughout 2020 despite the setbacks was encouraging. The group has ambitious long-term plans for the division, and if they come to fruition the group should be in an attractive spot.

Long term, the UK housing market looks attractive to us. The UK has a housing shortage, both political parties want to build more homes, and mortgages are relatively affordable. Ultimately, what really matters now is the economic impact of what's hopefully the final national lockdown. If we can get back to normality soon, then Vistry should be fine. But should Covid restrictions stretch on longer than expected, the economic damage could become a thorn in Vistry's side.

Vistry key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 7.8

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 11.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Register for updates on Vistry

Full-Year Results

During the second half of 2020, Vistry recorded a private sales rate of 0.62 homes, per outlet, per week (2019: 0.54). Despite the second national lockdown, the underlying sales rate rose 20% in the last 6 weeks of the year, compared to the same time last year.

Total completions for Vistry's Housebuilding business reached 4,652, compared to 6,884 in 2019. That reflects declines in both affordable and private home completions. A lower proportion of affordable homes meant the total average selling price increased by 8% to £302,500, which translated into full-year adjusted revenue in the Housebuilding division of £1.3bn (2019:£1.1bn). Covid costs together with changes to the group's accounting process caused margins in the division to decline from 22.4% to 17.6% and underlying profits to fall 32.7% to £139.4m. The group expects margins to climb back to 22% in 2021.

Vistry Partnerships saw a 3% increase in total revenue to £728m. Underlying profit came in at £48.6m as margins rose to 6.7%, driven by a rising proportion of higher margin mixed tenure sales. That marks progress toward the division's goal of 10%+ margins by 2022.

The group now controls 40,218 plots. Housebuilding secured 6,281 plots across 31 sites in 2020 while Partnerships added 2,371 plots across 11 sites. This year Vistry secured options over 2,856 strategic land plots, bringing the total number of strategic plots to 34,053 (2019: 31,965).

As of 31 December 2020, Vistry had a net cash position of £38m (2019:£362m), the result of significant debt reduction in the second half. The land creditor position as at 31 December 2020 was £323.2m, compared to £258.8 at the start of the year. The group plans to carry a month-end average net debt position of less than £200m for 2021 as it ramps up building for completions this year.

The private sales rate for the first 8 weeks of the current trading period is 0.66 (2020:0.64). The group has forward sold 64% of total Housebuilding and mixed tenure units for the year. Vistry expects to deliver profit before tax of at least £310m in 2021.

Find out more about Vistry shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.