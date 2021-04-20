ABF - tough first half but dividends reintroduced

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Group revenue fell 18% to £6.3bn at the half year. That reflects the closure of most Primark stores for over half the period. Revenue declines fed into a 46% reduction in underlying operating profit to £369m. Both revenue and profit declines ignore the impact of exchange rates.

The cash outflows from Primark closures were largely offset by ABF's food businesses. Coupled with the successful reopening of some Primark stores, the group's decided to repay £121m received from job retention schemes. It's also reintroduced dividends, and announced an interim dividend of 6.2p per share.

ABF said the outlook outside the UK is "mixed", and full year retail profits are still expected to be "somewhat" lower than last year.

The shares fell 3.3% following the announcement.

Our view

We suspect the market's underwhelmed at ABF's outlook statement. As uncertainty persists for the group's largest division - Primark - management's rightly not expecting to shoot the lights out this year.

But we continue to be very impressed by performance.

While the absence of an online offering was a drag during lockdowns, Primark's lower price points seem to be serving it well as consumers venture back onto the high street. We've been particularly impressed at the group's stock control. It's been able to shift such huge quantities of what was considered excess stock from when shops were first forced to close, and much of the winter range sold out. The UK and Wales have seen record sales since re-opening this time. It's irrefutable proof that demand for Primark's bricks and mortar shopping experience endures.

ABF's also been able to avoid excess discounting. That's a serious gold-star accolade in today's climate, and helps protect margins. The other point in Primark's favour is that, as one of the few retailers taking on new space, the group will enjoy the whip hand when it comes to negotiating with struggling retail landlords. Good cost control will be an important tool, especially with the outlook still uncertain.

Associated British Food's idiosyncratic structure is also helping it in the current turmoil. While Primark may be struggling, the group's often neglected food businesses have continued to operate as before. They're actually doing remarkably well and offsetting much of the Primark disruption. These divisions are a large reason why ABF has been able to put dividends back on the agenda.

The Grocery division in particular has benefitted from increased sales over lockdown as consumers eat more at home, and that's enhanced both sales and margins. Meanwhile a cyclical upturn in sugar prices is good news for the sizeable Sugar business, and lockdown baking has boosted the Ingredients division.

The balance sheet is in a healthy position too. Despite the disruption ABF has over £700m of net cash under the mattress. That implies some very impressive cash conservation over the last couple of months, setting the group up well to weather further economic disruption.

A price competitive retail product, diversified business interests and strong balance sheet means we think ABF is one of the better placed names in the retail sector. While the immediate future remains uncertain, future growth opportunities (particularly in the US) and weaker competitors mean there's a chance the group could emerge from this crisis in a better position than it started. That's not something we would say of many retailers, although of course there are no guarantees.

ABF key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 21.1

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 20.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half year results (constant currency)

Primark revenue of £2.2bn was 41% behind last year. The group lost around £1.1bn of sales because of store closures, and when stores where open like-for-like sales were down 15%. Stores at retail parks performed better than city centre locations, and the UK saw stronger trading than Europe. No stores had to close in the US, and this region is now profitable.

Overall, high fixed costs meant underlying operating profit fell 90% to £43m.

Reopened stores in the UK and Wales saw record sales in the first week of trading, with increased demand for more traditional items like fashion lines. At the end of April, ABF expects 68% of its retail selling space to be open, and thinks it will lose £700m in sales in the second half - based on current reopening dates. A new Primark was opened in Chicago in March, and a further eight, across Europe and the UK, are due to open in the second half.

Grocery was buoyed by increased retail sales, which offset disruption to food service. Revenue rose 8% to £1.8bn, while underlying operating profit rose 6% to £199m. Brands including Twinings and Ovaltine did well.

Increased domestic demand and prices helped boost profits at the Illovo plant, which fed into underlying operating profits of £66m (2020: £12m) in Sugar. Performance was also helped by lower restructuring costs, cost savings and a 1% increase in revenue to £763m.

The Agriculture and Ingredients businesses saw revenue rise 8% and 2% respectively, and delivered profits of £19m and £78m. These were both well ahead of last year, thanks to a stronger performance in China for Agriculture, and better margins in the Ingredients business.

ABF had net cash, before lease related debt, of £705m. It also had access to undrawn credit of £1.1bn.

Looking ahead, the group will decide if it pays a final dividend based on second half trading, and the outlook at that time. Performances in the food businesses will be softer in the latter part of the year.

