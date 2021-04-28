Alphabet - advertising boom drives revenue beat

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Alphabet's first quarter revenues of $55.3bn rose 32% at constant exchange rates. That's some way above analyst expectations and reflects growth across all divisions. Total group operating profit more than doubled to $16.4bn, with operating margins climbing to 30% from 19%.

On 23 April the board authorised a $50.0bn share buyback programme.

Alphabet shares rose 4.7% in pre-market trading.

First Quarter Results

Ruth Porat, Google and Alphabet CEO put the quarter's performance down to "elevated consumer activity online".

The core Google Services business, which includes advertising revenue from Google Search and YouTube, saw revenue rise 34% to $51.2bn. The Cloud business saw revenue rise to $4.0bn, up from $2.8bn at the same time last year. Other Bets revenue rose 47% to $198m.

Google Services was the only profitable division, with operating income rising over 69% to $19.5bn. Losses reduced to -$974m from -$1.7bn in Google Cloud, and remained broadly unchanged at -$1.1bn in Other Bets. Corporate costs were 37.5% higher at $990m.

Results benefited from a change in the assessment of the useful lives of servers and network equipment, resulting in a $650m increase in net income.

Free cash flow reached $13.3bn, rising from $5.4bn, as capital expenditure remained broadly flat. Net cash of $121.2bn was down slightly compared to the end of December 2020.

