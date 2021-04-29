Apple - second quarter profits more than double

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Second quarter revenue of $89.6bn was up 53.6% on last year, and much higher than market expectations of around $77bn. That reflects strong increases in both Products and Services revenue.

The higher sales more than offset rising costs, and operating income more than doubled to $27.5bn.

CEO, Tim Cook said the strong results reflected the "optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead", and the group announced a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, a 7% increase.

The shares rose 3.0% in pre-market trading.

Second quarter results

There was a 61.6% increase in Products sales to $72.7bn, while Services revenue of $16.9bn was up from $13.3bn this time last year.

iPhone sales rose from $29bn to $47.9bn, while Mac and iPad sales were up 70.1% and 78.7% to $9.1bn and $7.8bn respectively. All three items were significantly ahead of analyst predictions.

On a geographical level, there were revenue records in each region, with each rising high double-digit percentages. This was especially pronounced in Greater China, were sales of $17.7bn were over 87% higher than last year. The Americas remain the biggest region, accounting for 38.3% of group sales.

Cost of sales were 43.3% higher, and research and development spending was $5.3bn, against $4.6bn last year.

Apple generated $57.0bn of free cashflow in the quarter, up from $39.9bn. The group had net debt of $51.8bn as at March 27 2021.

