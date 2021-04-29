DS Smith - trading in line with expectations

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Trading in the second half has been in line with expectations with momentum in all three of the group's geographic segments--the US, UK and Europe.

Performance in the US has been better than expected, though input costs have risen materially in the second half.

The group expects to report full-year results in line with its forecast.

The shares were flat in early trading.

View the latest DS Smith share price and how to deal

Our View

HL view to follow.

Register for updates on DS Smith

Trading Update

DS Smith expects second half corrugated box volumes to grow 7% year-on-year.

Investments in new box plants in Italy and Poland and expansion efforts in Germany are expected to yield positive growth in e-commerce.

In the US, investments in new packaging capacity are driving higher packaging volumes. Coupled with improved pricing that means the group is expecting profitability to improve "significantly."

Covid-related disruption and increased demand meant the cost of Old Corrugated Cardboard (OCC) and other raw materials have risen "significantly" in the second half. The group is recovering those costs by increasing packaging prices, the benefit of which will be evident in the next financial year.

DS Smith expects to "strong" free cashflow, helped by a working capital inflow and cash conversion over 100 percent.

DS Smith key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 14.0

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 11.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about DS Smith shares, including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.