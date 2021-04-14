easyJet - losses better than feared

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

easyJet expects to report a loss of £690m to £730m between October and March, slightly better than expectations.

Revenue for the first half fell 90% to £235m, reflecting an 89% fall in passenger numbers to 4.1m. 30% of those people travelled between January and March.

The group flew 14% of 2019 capacity between October and March, in-line with management's expectations. easyJet is expecting to fly up to 20% of 2019 capacity in the third quarter, with that figure increasing from late May onwards.

More information will be provided when the group releases its half-year results on May 20.

Given the uncertainty for international travel, management declined to offer any further guidance.

The shares rose 3.4% following the announcement.

View the latest easyjet share price and how to deal

Our View

Airlines are in a tough spot right now, and easyJet is no exception. While second quarter cash burn came in below expectations, no amount of belt-tightening can keep the high costs of operating an airline from chipping away at liquidity.

The longer COVID travel restrictions drag on, the worse it will get. Capacity is largely out of the group's control for now, leaving cost cutting as the only lever for management to pull.

Some of those changes, like reductions in fuel usage, will benefit the organization when things return to normal. Others, like staff cuts, have the potential to cripple the airline when things return to normal. Management believes it will have the flexibility to spring into action to capture pent-up demand, but we're sceptical.

While travel is expected resume in mid-May, there's no guarantee. Plus, we're concerned that high costs associated with COVID testing requirements and uncertainty about quarantine restrictions could keep large swaths of easyJet's customer base grounded even if they are allowed to fly. Another travel season lost to the pandemic would be a huge blow to the group's liquidity position.

The virus itself isn't the only risk for the sector, either. A prolonged economic downturn in the wake of the pandemic could slow the speed of air travel recovery. While easyJet's status as a short-haul, low-cost airline makes it less vulnerable than some of its peers, the group would still suffer if people postpone their holidays abroad to save money.

The bright side for easyJet is that the firm has been able to secure enough liquidity to get through the near-term. The group has access to &2.9bn to carry it through to May or beyond. That security net came at a price, though, including a government loan with restrictive terms that will limit dividend payments in the future.

We acknowledge easyJet's stronger-than-average position within the sector, but our optimism ends there. The air travel industry is still rife with risk and we believe investors should take a cautious, wait-and-see approach with airline stocks--easyJet included.

Easyjet key facts Price/Book ratio: 2.86

Ten year average Price/Book ratio: 1.72

Prospective yield: 0.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Register for updates on easyJet

Half-Year Trading Update

EasyJet's cost saving efforts drove headline costs 64% lower to £940m (£845m excluding fuel) in the first half.

Cash burn in the second quarter was below expectations at £470m, helped by a reduced schedule of flights. However, planes that did fly between January and March were only 60% full.

Following a EUR1.2bn bond offering in March, the group now has access to funds totaling £2.9bn. That brings the total raised throughout the pandemic to £5.5bn.

In March, easyJet repaid £300m from its Covid Corporate Financing Facility. The £300m balance will come due in November 2021. No other debt repayments are due until 2023.

The group's aircraft sale and leaseback transactions are expected to yield £55m at the half year. The group's restructuring efforts should largely offset losses related to fuel-hedging, but the restructuring funds have yet to be finalized as the group continues union negotiations. More information on this matter will be provided alongside half year results.

Find out more about easyJet shares including how to invest

A Non-Executive Director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc is also a Non-Executive Director of easyJet.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.