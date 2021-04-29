Facebook - beats expectations, but growth to slow

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Facebook's first quarter revenues came in at $26.2bn, up 48% year-on-year and well ahead of market expectations. That was driven by 46% growth in advertising revenue.

As a result, operating profits nearly doubled, rising 93% to $11.4bn and was again much higher than analysts expected, with similar growth in earnings per share.

Revenue growth is expected to slow significantly in the latter half of the year, as the group laps periods of strong growth in 2020, and regulatory and platform changes come into effect.

The shares rose 6.2% in after-hours trading.

First quarter trading details

Revenue growth was powered by higher average ad prices, up 30% year-on-year, with a 12% increase in ads delivered. Facebook reported an 8% rise in Daily Active Users (DAUs) to 1.88bn, while Monthly Active Users hit 2.85bn up 10% year-on-year. At a family level, which includes Instagram and WhatsApp, monthly active users hit 3.45bn.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) now stands at $9.27, up from $6.95 last year, although lower than the $10.14 seen last quarter. This trend was seen across all regions, and the US & Canada remain the most lucrative region with ARPU of $48.03. Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World have ARPU of $15.59, $3.94 and $2.64 respectively.

Facebook continues to invest heavily in future growth, with capital expenditure rising 20% to $4.3bn and headcount rising 26% year-on-year to 60,654.

The group reported free cash flow of $8.0bn, up from $7.4bn a year ago. During the quarter Facebook repurchased $3.9bn of shares. Net cash rose from $62.0bn at the start of the year to $64.2bn.

Management expects second quarter revenue growth to remain stable or modestly accelerate compared to the first quarter.

Facebook key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 25.3

Average Price/Earnings ratio since listing (2012): 32.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

