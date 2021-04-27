HSBC - bad loans fall as UK bounces back strongly

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

HSBC reported first quarter revenues of $13.0bn, down 5% as the group struggled with low interest rates. However, pre-tax profits rose 79% to $5.8bn, reflecting a dramatically improved economic outlook and a significant improvement in provisions for bad loans as a result.

The group isn't paying quarterly dividends this year , but is still considering a half year dividend.

The shares were unmoved in early trading

First Quarter Results

Net interest income fell 14.4% to $6.5bn, despite advances and loans to customers remaining broadly unchanged at $1.0trn. That reflects the effect of lower global interest rates, with net interest margins (the difference between what the bank charges on loans and pays on deposits) down 0.33 percentage points to 1.21%.

Net fee income rose 10.9% to $3.5bn, reflecting increased trading and corporate advisory activity. However, income from instruments held for trading fell 28.4% to $2.4bn.

The insurance business reported a significant increase in revenues year-on-year, due to the non-recurrence of substantial hits to valuation this time last year - moving from a $3.6bn negative impact last year to a $1.2bn positive in 2020. Insurance premiums received were broadly unchanged at $2.9bn.

The bank made a net credit provision release of $435m, compared to a $3.0bn provision in Q1 2020. That reflects a better economic outlook, particularly in the UK, and the non-recurrence of a large corporate exposure in Singapore last year.

Operating costs rose 9% year-on-year to $8.5bn, as the bank faced $0.3bn of currency headwinds as well as continued restructuring costs and digital investment.

The bank's CET1 ratio remained unchanged quarter-on-quarter, at 15.9%, as a modest decline in capital was offset by lower risk weighted assets. That remains some way above the bank's 14% target, despite making provision for the possibility of a modest dividend later in the year

The full year outlook is uncertain, but HSBC expects provisions for bad loans to be below its previous guidance for the year as a whole. Lending is expected to grow by mid-single digit percentages.

