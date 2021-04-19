Johnson Matthey - progress on second battery plant

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

The previously announced second commercial eLNO plant will be built in Vaasa, Finland. Johnson Matthey is partnering with Finnish Minerals Group on the project, and construction is expected to begin later this year - subject to board approval. Finland has been chosen because of its "favourable battery materials ecosystem", and proximity to major European automotive and cell manufacturers.

Johnson Matthey also agreed to deals with Nornickel and SQM to supply the raw materials needed for battery production.

The company's CEO Robert MacLeod said the developments, "are important milestones on our journey towards developing a sustainable battery materials ecosystem".

The shares rose 1.3% following the announcement.

Our View

Johnson Matthey key facts Forward Price/Earnings ratio: 14.7

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 14.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.3%

Trading Update

Full-year underlying profit is expected to be at the top end of expectations, at around £502m . That reflects a second half recovery in auto activity, and cost saving efforts.

The group's Health business, which is expected to outperform last year's results, will undergo a strategic review.

More detailed information will be available on May 27, when Johnson Matthey announces full year results.

Underlying profits in Clean Air are seen coming in "moderately below the prior year." This is better than predicted, as global auto production was better than expected in the second half. Coupled with a cost savings programme, means margins rose above 13%, approaching pre-pandemic levels.

Efficient Natural Resources benefitted from a stronger performance in its refinery and trading and licencing businesses, which offset some Covid-related weakness in Catalyst Technologies. Results in this segment are projected to be broadly in line with the previous year.

Health is expected to best last year's results, helped by a particularly beneficial supply contract with Gilead.

The group continued to grow its New Markets division, where profits are projected out outpace 2019/20 levels. The group's efforts to expand production of eLNO, a battery component, are on track and plans to construct a second commercial plant is in place. Sales in Fuel Cells are expected to rise more than 20% and the group is planning to continue expanding manufacturing capacity in this segment.

The group sees net debt coming in below £850m, under 1.5 times profits. Management believes it's on track to meet its cost savings goal of around £225m by 2022/23, with £60m in savings generated this year.

