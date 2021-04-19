Melrose - proposed sale of Nortek Air Management

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Melrose has agreed to sell its Nortek Air Management business to Madison Industries for approximately £2.6bn, roughly 12.5 times the division's underlying cash profits. Subject to regulatory approval, the deal is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2021.

Melrose will contribute £100m of the sale proceeds to the GKN UK pension schemes, taking the total pension deficit down to approximately £200m.

The group plans to return a portion of the sale proceeds to shareholders, and the rest will go toward paying down debt.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Full Year Results (04/03/21)

Full year underlying revenues declined 19.2% to £9.4bn. That's due to pandemic-related disruption in the first half, and continued weakness in Aerospace through the end of the year.

Underlying profits fell 6.9% to £340m. However, including charges relating to the write-down in value of assets, and restructuring costs, that figure would have been a £338m loss.

The board proposed a final dividend of 0.75p per share and intends to reintroduce a "progressive dividend policy" in future periods.

Revenue within Aerospace declined 27% to £2.8bn. However, high costs meant underlying operating profits fell faster than revenues. These came in at £14m, compared to £409m in 2019. Melrose incurred £110m of costs, including redundancy packages related to the pandemic. It also recognised a £133m non-cash charge, as the reduction in civil aerospace activity reduced the value of its assets. Including these costs and other underlying items, the division reported a £410m operating loss. The group said "no recovery has been seen in the civil aerospace market and this is not expected to change in 2021."

Full-year Automotive revenues fell 19% to £3.8bn, but recovered sharply in the second half. During the final three months of the year, sales were 8% ahead of 2019 levels. That was attributed to a combination of low global stock and pent-up demand, and isn't expected to continue with the same intensity. Underlying operating margins in the second half rose to 6.5%, but underlying operating profit of £82m was less than half 2019's levels.

The Powder Metallurgy business was hit hard by Covid restrictions, which saw revenue decline to £905m, from £1.1bn. Underlying operating profits fell from £117m to £39m. Margins made their way above 8% during the final three months of the year, contributing to a full-year operating profit margin of 4.3%.

Nortek revenues were flat at £1.2bn, with operating profits of £188m up 7.4%. Management noted that the sale process for the division has begun, but there's no guarantee it will be completed.

Free cash flow during the year rose to £456m from £290m, reflecting management's focus on cash preservation when the pandemic struck. Net debt decreased by 13% to £2.8bn.

Melrose key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 21.7

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 12.0

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

