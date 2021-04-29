NatWest Group - Income falls as trading dries up

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

NatWest reported first quarter income of £2.7bn, down 15.9%. That was driven by lower fee income as the group saw a slowdown in its NatWest Markets business and reduced transactional activity compared to last year.

£102m of bad loan provisions releases, compared to an £802m impairment last year, meant profits hit £620m, up from £288m a year ago.

The bank did not pay a dividend in the quarter, although it did buy back £1.2bn of shares from the government, reducing the government stake to 59.8%.

The shares fell 2.2% in early trading.

Our view

First Quarter Results

NatWest reported net interest income in the first quarter of £1.9bn, broadly in-line with the same period last year. That reflects a 2.1% increase in loans to customers, particularly in mortgages, offset by a lower net interest margin which fell from 1.89% a year ago to 1.64% this quarter.

Non-interest income fell 40.3% to £728m. That reflects a big decline in trading activity, down from £592m a year ago to £160m this quarter as well as a £100m decline in fees and commissions.

Operating expenses remain broadly flat, with the bank's cost to income ratio rising to 67.8% as a result. A better than expected performance across the loan book resulted in a modest impairment release (details above).

The bank reported a CET1 ratio (a key measure of banking capitalisation) of 18.2%, up from 16.6% a year ago, but down on the 18.5% reported at the start of 2021. That includes a dividend accrual of £547m for the quarter.

The bank reported a return on tangible equity of 7.9% in the quarter, better than the 3.6% reported last year.

Guidance for the full year remains unchanged.

Natwest key facts Price/Book ratio: 0.56

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 0.99

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

