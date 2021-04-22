Nestle - first quarter sales rise, outlook unchanged

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Nestlé's organic sales, which excludes the impact of exchange rates, rose 7.7% to 21.1bn Swiss Francs (CHF) in the first quarter. That reflects broad-based growth in most regions, and some initial recovery in out-of-home consumption.

The group reiterated its outlook for the full year. It still expects an "increase in organic sales growth towards a mid single-digit rate." And "underlying trading operating profit margin with continued moderate improvement".

The shares rose 2.6% following the announcement.

First quarter results (organic)

Of the 7.7% organic sales rise, 6.4% came from volume and 1.2% from price increases. Growth was particularly strong in emerging markets. Coffee was the largest contributor to growth, while home baking trends boosted dairy and confectionary sales. There was also good demand for supplements, and vegetarian and plant based food.

Retail sales recorded high-single-digit organic growth, including strong demand for at-home food items. Declines in the out-of-home channel have started to moderate. Online sales rose 39.6%, and now make up 14.5% of group sales.

Nestlé's largest division, the Americas, saw sales growth of 7.2% to CHF8.2bn. Volumes accounted for 4.8%, while prices made up 2.4%. Nestlé gained market share in the region, driven by pet food, coffee dairy and infant nutrition. North American sales rose by mid single-digit percentages, while Latin America enjoyed double digit growth.

Europe, Middle-East and North Africa was buoyed by new product launches, online growth, coffee and Purina PetCare products. Sales were up 4.4% to CHF5.2bn, which was almost entirely driven by volumes, although pricing did return to positive territory.

Because of the pandemic, Chinese sales from last year offered a favourable comparison, so Asia, Oceania and Africa recorded sales growth of 9.1% to CHF5.1bn. China saw double digit growth, but this was more moderate in other regions. Pricing increases contributed just 0.3% to sales growth, with the rest driven by volume.

Nespresso rose 17.1% to CHF1.6bn, with market share gains in North America and strong volume increases across the board. Nestlé Health Sciences sales of CHF0.9bn were up 9.5%.

The sale of Nestlé's regional spring water brands, purified water business and beverage delivery service in the U.S. and Canada was completed on March 31, 2021 for $4.3bn. The acquisition of Essentia Water completed on March 5, 2021.

