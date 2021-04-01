Next - full year profit as expected, guidance increased for 2022

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Total group sales fell 17% to £3.6bn for the full year, reflecting store closures during lockdowns, partially offset by strong online sales. Pre-tax profit was in-line with guidance given in January, falling 53% to £342m.

Next has increased its pre-tax profit guidance for the current financial year by £30m to £700m. That's a result of extended business rate relief, and the profit benefit from more sales transferring online. Online sales in the first eight weeks of the new year have been better than expected.

Ongoing uncertainty means there's no final dividend and the share buyback remains suspended.

The shares rose 4.0% following the announcement.

View the latest Next share price and how to deal

Our view

We're pleased, but not all that surprised, about Next's upgraded guidance. Lockdowns have sifted the strong from the weak in the world of retail, and few clothing retailers have weathered the storm better.

Despite stores being forced to close, underlying sales trends have remained pretty positive. People had little reason to visit the high street, so an 18% fall in full price like-for-like sales, when looking at the days stores were open, is no mean feat.

But it's Next's stock management where its performance has been particularly impressive - the amount of excess stock that found its way into the end of season sale actually fell year-on-year. That really surprised us, and in a good way.

Stock management is crucial. Piles of unsold items can ultimately act as a drag on gross margins, profits and cash flow. In fact, cash flow this year has been so strong Next's been able to dramatically decrease the debt pile, which no longer seems over-burdensome.

Given the information to hand, we think Next is well equipped to weather the current disruption. Profit upgrades in a pandemic will do a lot to put analysts' fears to bed. That means the focus should be on the bigger, longer-term picture.

Next has a stronger online business than many because of its history as a catalogue company. The infrastructure needed to deliver a postal order isn't that different to what's need to deliver an online order. That means Next is well placed to capitalise on the longer-term shift to online shopping. Digital sales are already impressive - they're currently up 60% on last year.

Making the most of the opportunity does mean capital expenditure's on the up. That could put cash flow under pressure, but it's the right move in our view. We're particularly intrigued to see what increased capacity will mean for Next's overseas markets.

Next's shops also typically have shorter, and more favourable leases than peers, and are more focussed on out of town retail outlets that have been faring better. This gives the group extra flexibility.

However, the long-term economic outlook for the UK is crucial. Any sustained economic slowdown would be particularly bad news for the finance business (where Next customers pay using credit). Increased bad debts could become a drag on performance.

We continue to think Next is the one of the best placed retailers in the sector, and believe it can come good on its plans. But keep in mind, external forces mean the short to medium term could result in some ups and downs.

Next key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 17.8

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 13.6

Prospective yield: 2.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Register for updates on Next

Full Year results

Total Retail sales fell 48% to £955m. Comparing the performance of stores on days when they were open, full price sales fell 18%. Home, Childrenswear, Sports, Lounge & underwear actually grew full price sales by 3%, but this was offset by weaker sales of other categories, including Holiday and Formal. Stores at retail parks performed better than other locations.

Lower sales offset cost savings, including a much smaller spend on stock, so there was an operating loss of £206m, compared to profit of £164m last year.

The store estate reduced by seven stores, although overall space increased. The average length of store leases was 5.5 years at the end of January 2021.

Online sales reached £2.4bn (2020: £2.1bn). In the second half, the number of items dispatched only rose 13%, but full price sales were up 34%, because the pandemic meant customers returned fewer items. This, increased sales, and reduced marketing and catalogue costs helped margins. As a result, operating profit rose 18% to £472.1m.

The Next finance business saw a 7% decrease in interest income to £250m. The group has increased its bad debt provision, for unpaid loans, by £20m.

Next generated £521m of surplus cash, before shareholder distributions, compared to £498m last year. This was despite the lower profits and reflected a reduction in the amount of money owed by customers and the sale and leaseback of the head office and a warehouse complex. Net debt fell £502m to £610m.

The group's increased its five-year capital expenditure budget by around £90m, to accelerate warehouse and systems development, in response to increased online demand. Next expects online warehouse capacity to increase 80% by 2025.

Next predicts total full price sales will be up 17% in the current financial year.

Find out more about Next shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.