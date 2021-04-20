Petrofac - revenues and orders continue to shrink

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Petrofac reported revenues of $4.1bn in the 12 months to the 31 December, down 26.2% year-on-year. That reflects delays and disruption to some contracts due to coronavirus, and a contraction in customers' capital spending as a result of the oil price collapse last year.

Lower revenues and some increased costs meant underlying profits fell 82.6% to $48m. However, that's before $228m of impairment and restructuring costs, which pushed the group to an overall loss of $180m for the year.

The group's order backlog fell from $7.4bn a year ago to $5.0bn at the end of 2020.

The dividend remains suspended.

Petrofac shares fell 4.6% in early trading.

Engineering & Construction (E&C) reported full year revenues of $3.1bn, down 31% on 2019. That reflects pandemic related disruption and reduced capital expenditure by clients in the face of a lower oil price. Increased COVID related costs and losses on some contracts saw profit margins fall 4.2 percentage points to 2.0% and resulted in a net profit of $62m.

Engineering & Production (E&P) saw revenue rise 5% to $0.9bn. Net profit margins fell 1.2 percentage points to 4.2%, reflecting an anticipated decline in contract margins partly offset by cost savings. The division reported a net profit of $39m, down 19% year-on-year.

Integrated Energy Services (IES) reported a 43% revenue decline to $110m, reflecting a 42% decline in average oil prices year-on-year and a 10% decline in production. Despite some cost savings the division reported a net loss of $18m.

Petrofac's order book at the end of the year stood ta $5bn, consisting of $3.3bn in E&C (2019: $5.7bn) and $1.7bn in E&P (2019: $1.7bn). That reflects low order intake as clients restricted spending in the low oil price environment, as well as the cancellation of the $1.5bn Dalma contract in the UAE.

New order intake during the year was $1.6bn, and the current order book includes $3.0bn of work due to be completed in 2021. The group is currently tendering on $20.0bn of new business due for award in 2021 and $34bn due in 2022.

The group finished the year with net debt of $116m, versus $15m net cash a year ago. That reflects lower profits and a working capital outflow, with an overall free cash outflow of $73m during the year.

Petrofac key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 7.6

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 9.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.4%

