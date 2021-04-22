Verizon - revenue and profits up

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Verizon's first quarter operating revenue rose 4.0% to $32.9bn, reflecting a strong performance in the Consumer division. Operating profits rose from $6.6bn to $7.8bn and underlying earnings per share rose from $1.26 to $1.31.

Management expects service and other revenue growth of at least 2% in 2021 and adjusted earnings per share of $5.00 to $5.15Â . Both are unchanged from the group's full year results in February.

The shares were broadly flat in pre-market trading.

View the latest share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow

Register for updates on Verizon

Q1 Results

Revenue in the Consumer segment increased 4.7% to $22.8bn, primarily reflecting higher phone activations. Wireless equipment revenue rose 24.1% to $4.2bn while wireless service revenue rose 1.5% to $13.7bn, which was driven by an increase in unlimited plan adoptions. Operating profit for the division increased 3.3% to $7.5bn as margins dipped slightly to 33.0%.

Business revenues rose 1.3% to $7.8bn. That reflects a 6.2% increase in wireless service revenue which offset pressure on landlines. Segment operating profit was $899m, down 5.8% on last year as margins fell from 12.4% to 11.6%.

Verizon Media revenues were up 10.4% to $1.9bn, marking two consecutive quarters of double-digit growth. This reflects strong growth in advertising and platform revenue.

Verizon's net debt increased from $96.3bn to $137.4bn, which is 2.9 times adjusted cash profits (EBITDA). Free cash flow for the quarter was $5.2bn, reflecting both higher cash generation and lower capital spending. Full year capital spending is still expected to be between $17.5bn and $18.5bn, plus another $2-3bn relating the group's C-Band 5g rollout.

Verizon key facts 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 11.4

10 year average 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 13.2

Prospective yield: 4.4% Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Verizon shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.