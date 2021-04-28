Visa - cross boarder payments still lagging

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

reported first quarter revenue fell 2% year-on-year to $5.7bn. That reflects the continued decline in cross border transactions, which were partially offset by higher overall transaction volumes. Earnings per share were flat at $1.38.

The group bought back $1.7bn worth of its stock in the second quarter and the board recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share.

The shares rose 1.0% in after-market trading.

Second Quarter Results

Visa reported a 11% rise in payments volume as the number of processed transactions rose 8% to 37.6bn. Cross-border volumes excluding transactions within Europe fell 21%, and cross-border volumes fell 11% overall.

Visa's service revenues, which are based on payment volumes in the prior quarter, rose 8% year-on-year to $2.8bn. Data processing revenues rose 11% to $3.0bn and international transaction revenues fell 19% to $1.5bn. Incentives paid to clients rose 17% to $2.0bn and represent 25.8% of gross revenues.

Quarterly operating expenses rose 11% year-on-year to $2.1bn, which includes some exceptional expenses related to indirect taxes and acquisition costs. Excluding these, operating costs rose 3%, mainly driven by increased staff costs.

In the first six months of the year Visa generated $6.5bn in free cash, compared to $4.9bn a year ago. The group reported net debt of $4.5bn, compared to net debt of $7.8bn a year ago.

Visa key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 36.3

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 24.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.6% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

