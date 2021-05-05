Activision Blizzard - Call of Duty bonanza sees sales soar

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Activision Blizzard reported first quarter revenues of $2.3bn, ahead of management expectations and a 27.2% increase year-on-year. That reflects strong growth in both core games sales (29.7% of total revenue) and in-game revenue (70.3% of total).

Underlying earnings per share rose 28.9% to $0.98, better than the $0.84 per share management expected.

The shares rose 5.4% in after-market trading.

View the latest Activision share price and how to deal

Our View

With a large portion of the world's population confined to the couch for much of last year it's not surprising gaming activity has surged. As the home of some of the world's most successful computer game franchises, Activision Blizzard is a natural beneficiary of that trend.

Call of Duty is the world's top selling console franchise, and has been for 10 of the last 11 years. World of Warcraft continues to top lists of the best games in its genre 16 years after it was released and Candy Crush remains among the most lucrative mobile games in the US.

We particularly like the mix of console, PC and mobile gaming. In a rapidly changing industry the group has fingers in every pie and recent innovations have seen Activision make the most of its varied portfolio. Profit growth has averaged 13.7% a year since 2009, but that's being ploughed back into the business for now - with a modest prospective dividend yield of 0.4%.

Unlike some rivals, Activision Blizzard owns its most powerful brands outright, so it doesn't have to share success with licence holders.

The benefits of that set-up are most noticeable when it comes to Call of Duty. A mobile version of the game has more than tripled the number of Activision players and, while these are likely to be lower revenue users, if Activision can hold onto them they could be lucrative. Meanwhile Activision's answer to Fortnite's Battle Royale format, Call of Duty: Warzone, racked up tens of millions of players in a matter of months, and the first season of Black Ops Cold War saw the highest number of battle passes sold since the new format was introduced. A recently launched Call of Duty League means the company's also looking to capitalise on the growing popularity of esports.

Esports see professional gamers compete live, with fans watching on TV, online or in stadiums. Audiences have been growing and are now over 400 million globally. Activision's got experience in the space with the Overwatch League in its fourth season, with 2020's grand finals attracting 1.6m viewers. In the past 70% of viewers have fallen in the 18-34 year old age bracket.

Millennials are a difficult group for marketing teams to reach, since they consume less traditional media than older generations. That makes esports attractive to advertisers, and advertising revenue can be high margin. We think Call of Duty has the potential to dwarf Overwatch in advertising terms, but it's still early days. Meanwhile news that the King mobile gaming business has managed to grow advertising revenues even as other digital advertisers struggle is encouraging.

However, for all Activision's past successes it can't afford to rest on its laurels. Gaming is going through significant change, with consoles giving way to cloud-based gaming and the market place getting increasingly crowded. It's possible that the next generation of games consoles will be the last, and change is always more difficult for incumbents. Activision clearly recognises the threat and is increasing investment in its major franchises.

On balance we think the quality of Activision's intellectual property gives it an edge. However, a premium catalogue of games comes with a premium price tag. The shares currently trade on a PE ratio of 23.1 times earnings, above the long run average and that's based on profits that are higher than "normal" thanks to the Covid related boost.

Activision Blizzard key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 23.1

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 19.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Register for updates on Activision Blizzard

First Quarter Results

The Activision division reported revenue growth of 72% year-on-year. That was driven by sales of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone in game revenues as well as strong growth in Call of Duty Mobile. Monthly Active Users (MAUs) in the division reached a record 150m players, with a 40% year-on-year increase across the Call of Duty franchise.

Blizzard revenues rose 7% year-on-year, reflecting growth in the Warcraft franchise following the launch of World of Warcraft Shadowlands. The division recorded 27m MAUs. The division also reported a successful Hearthstone launch in the period, with good early test results from two Diablo games scheduled for release later in the year.

Mobile games division King reported a 22% increase in revenues year-on-year, thanks to strong growth in Candy Crush. The division now has 258 MAUs. The division reported a 70% increase in advertising net bookings in the quarter.

Total operating costs in the quarter rose 25.9% to $1.5bn, with large increases in product development and general and administrative costs.

Free cash flow in the quarter came in at $822m, up from $129m a year ago. As a result net cash on the balance sheet rose from $5.0bn at the end of December to $5.7bn.

The group expects second quarter revenues to fall slightly quarter-on-quarter to $2.1bn, with underlying earnings per share of $0.91.

Find out more about Activision Blizzard shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.