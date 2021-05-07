IAG - losses narrow

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

In the three months to 31 March, IAG flew 2.6m people, down from 19.9m in 2020 and 19.6% of 2019 levels as pandemic related travel restrictions persisted.

The group reported an operating loss of €1.1bn, an improvement from last year's €1.9bn loss. The improvement can be attributed to cost saving efforts, which saw employee costs almost halved and overall operating costs reduced by 68.4%.

Management expects passenger capacity to be roughly 25% of 2019 levels in the second quarter, but offered no other forward guidance given the uncertainty.

The shares were flat following the announcement.

Our view

This was yet another bleak quarter for IAG as travel restrictions kept passenger numbers at less than a quarter of pre-pandemic levels.

You can't knock management's efforts through the pandemic, though. Having pieced together a multitude of loans, deferred pension payments and shifted costs of the Air Europa merger further into the future, the group isn't in danger of a cash-crunch anytime soon with access to €10.5bn. We should flag that the group's efforts have kept it from going under throughout the crisis, but the balance sheet trauma will be a weight round its ankles for the foreseeable future.

To make up for lost passenger flights, IAG ramped up cargo-only flights-though it's done very little to dull the pain of an 88.4% decline in passenger revenues. Still, ample liquidity does at least mean it should be able to capitalise on a return to the skies as things loosen up. IAG will hope the number of airlines vying for passengers is smaller, supporting ticket prices.

The biggest question on our minds now is whether the group can eek out any kind of summer travel season. Management expects passenger numbers to climb to 25% of 2019 levels from April to June but the all-important summer holiday months July and August are still an unknown. The group is calling for government support in the way of travel corridors, affordable testing, and vaccine passports to help support a safe return to the skies. But it remains to be seen whether world leaders will get on board.

While IAG has lasted this long, another summer sitting on the tarmac will add to the group's already considerable scarring. We think long-haul travel will be last to recover, putting IAG in a precarious position if a return to normalcy is further delayed.

While the vaccine roll-out has offered a light at the end of the tunnel, investors shouldn't lose sight of how much damage has been inflicted. Capacity cuts and the severe cost reduction programme mean IAG will be a significantly smaller company when it emerges from this crisis, not to mention a balance sheet that's been through the ringer. A successful summer would kick-start a recovery, but we don't see IAG bouncing back to its former self anytime soon.

IAG key facts Price/Book Ratio: 9.2

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 1.5

Prospective yield: 0.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full Quarter Results

IAG reported first quarter revenue of €968m, down from €4.6bn last year. That reflected an 88.4% decline in passenger revenue. The group added 337 additional cargo flights bringing the total for the quarter to 1,306 and increased cargo revenue by 42.3% to €350m.

The group had access to €10.5bn at the end of the quarter, the result of £450m worth of deferred pension contributions, a £2bn UK Export Finance loan, a €75m loan from the Irish government, a €1.2bn bond offering, and a new 3-year $1.8bn revolving credit facility.

Net debt stood at €11.6bn, up 18.5% from 2020.

