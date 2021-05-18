Imperial Brands - dividend increased

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

In the six months to 31 March, Imperial Brands reported a 3.5% increase in underlying revenue to £3.6bn, surpassing guidance . Tobacco volumes declined 3.3% as expected, but strong pricing and product mix meant tobacco revenue was up 3.2%. Next Generation Products (NGP) reported a sales increase of 16%, primarily the result of last year's inventory destock.

Underlying operating profits rose 8.1% to £1.6bn, helped by improved profitability in its logistics arm and narrowing losses in NGP.

The group plans to pay a 42.12p interim dividend to be paid in two equal payments in June and September, a 1% increase.

The shares were up 2.8% following the announcement.

Our view

Tobacco is a defensive sector, since demand isn't sensitive to economic conditions. This has broadly held true during the pandemic, and fundamentally not much has changed. Tobacco shares remain contentious, and global tobacco volumes continue to fall.

Historically smokers' willingness to pay ever higher prices meant tobacco giants were able to protect profits and grow dividends even as the smoking population dwindled. However, Imperial recently took the bold, but necessary in our view, decision to cut its dividend by a third to focus on debt reduction.

Helped by the sale of the Premium Cigar business, Imperial has improved its debt position over the past six months and is now carrying about 2.6 times net debt to underlying cash profits, which management wants to bring down to 2-2.5 times by the end of 2022. That's also given management the confidence to start the slow process of re-growing the dividend.

The question now is whether profit growth can be achieved going forwards, which will be essential if dividend growth is to be sustained from the lower base. That depends on price increases offsetting the expected declines in cigarette volumes, and the inability of governments to capture these increases through higher tobacco duties.

Next Generation Products (NGPs) offer a potential future opportunity, and Imperial has primarily invested in vapour via its blu brand. Health scares and legislation in the US have severely knocked progress and sent growth into reverse. While we think NGPs have a future, it doesn't look like growth will be anywhere near as fast as some were hoping.

As the smallest of the four tobacco giants, rumours often swirl that Imperial will get bought out by one of the bigger players. This certainly isn't imminent though - and we think competition regulators would prove a major hurdle given the already high degree of market concentration.

The other important thing to consider with tobacco stocks is that many institutional investors can't, or won't, invest in the sector. This may mean that the shares are rated lower than the outlook for the industry really warrants, but it's hard to see attitudes changing and valuations recovering. Any investment case therefore has to be built around the dividend yield, which is substantial, even after the cut.

However, it may be the case that the tobacconists can't keep squeezing more money out of an ever-smaller population of smokers. If they can't find another horse to hitch their wagon to, the dividend stream is bound to dry up eventually.

Imperial Brands key facts 12 month forward Price/Earnings ratio: 6.5

10 year average 12 month forward Price/Earnings ratio: 10.8

Prospective yield: 8.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Interim Results (constant currency)

Revenue in Europe rose 1.6% to £1.7bn as a strong performance in Germany and the UK offset weakness in duty-free airport sales due to Covid restrictions. Reduced NGP losses meant operating profit rose 3% as strong tobacco prices were somewhat offset by rising advertising and regulatory costs. The German market, which makes up 12% of overall group revenue, continued to see market share decline. Imperial's market share in the UK and Spain rose.

In the Americas, revenue rose 8.8% to £1.1bn. That reflected a strong cigarette price mix and growth in mass market cigars. Underlying operating profits rose 15.1% to £426m as NGP lapped easier comparisons due to large write-downs in 2021. That more than offset a £49m wholesaler inventory movement and a £42m litigation charge.

Africa, Asia and Australasia saw a £9m revenue decline to £770m. This excludes the sale of the Premium Cigar Division in October 2020. NGP sales were down 65.7% as the group exited the market in Japan and Russia, while tobacco sales rose 1.8% driven by strength in Russia, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and Ivory Coast.

Distribution reported revenue of £533m, a 5.8% rise. This was driven by new pharmaceutical distribution contracts and an increase in tobacco and convenience distribution in France and Italy. Operating profits were up 39.4% after the division drove down inventory levels following pandemic-related stockpiling in March 2020.

The group had a cash outflow of £0.8bn, compared to an outflow of £220m last year. Net debt including interest and lease liabilities fell by £0.1bn over the six month period to £11.0bn.

