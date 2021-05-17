Ryanair - full-year profit loss is as expected

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Ryanair reported a full-year loss of €815m, as expected. This was the result of an 81% decline in passenger numbers due to Covid restrictions.

The group expects to fly between 5m and 6m guests during the current quarter, and full year traffic is expected to be at the low end of the 80m -120m guidance range.

If vaccine roll outs allow for summer travel between July and September, Ryanair expects profits in the 2022 financial year to breakeven.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

View the latest Ryanair share price and how to deal

Our view

With almost a year's worth of pandemic-related disruption behind us, huge losses in the airline sector no longer feel quite so shocking. Ryanair's €815m full-year loss was at the better end of expectations, and management is cautiously optimistic about breaking even this year.

Cost-saving efforts have limited the losses from a lack of travellers and a bump in spending on extras like priority boarding helped temper the blow of an 81% decline in passenger numbers. But even the most frugal airline can't operate below capacity forever.

Ryanair is no stranger to belt-tightening-its per passenger unit costs are significantly lower than peers' and that put it in a stronger position when air travel collapsed. The group has more than halved its operating costs, but it still burned through nearly €2.5bn last year. Despite a respectable cash hoard, if planes stay in their hangars for another summer, Ryanair could be forced to ask shareholders for more money.

Nonetheless, management's gearing up for full terminals. Select European routes are being expanded, as is the position at London Stanstead. The growing network will be serviced by new, more efficient, Boeing planes, with increased capacity and lower fuel usage.

None of that will matter, though, if enough people don't travel this summer. The group's plans to break even this year hang on a successful vaccine rollout and some semblance of a travel season between July and September.

There's a risk management jumped the gun, sending cash out the door ahead of another lost travel season. Of course, if travel does pick up over the next few months, this bold attitude could give Ryanair a competitive edge.

Last year passengers were willing to pay more for extras like reserved seats and priority booking. That's likely a pandemic-related shift as people were willing to shell out to distance themselves from fellow travellers. If this mentality sticks around post-COVID, it could hurt Ryanair's business model - packing people onto planes at ultra-low prices.

The economic winds are blowing against airlines right now. Even the low-cost airlines would suffer from an economic downturn and the industry will remain under pressure as long as travel restrictions are in place. Ryanair's ready to pounce on summer travel, but persistent government restrictions could mean the group's all dressed up with nowhere to go.

Ryanair key facts Price/Book ratio: 3.75

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 3.06

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Sign up for updates on Ryanair

Full Year Results

Ryanair operated about 26% of its normal flight schedule with planes about 71% full. That meant scheduled revenue (income from ticket prices) declined by 81% to €1bn.

Ancillary revenue declined 80% to €599.8m due to lower passenger numbers. However, passengers were willing to spend more on things like priority boarding and reserved seating, which boosted per-passenger spend by 11% to nearly €22.

Operating costs fell 66% to €2.5bn, the result of payroll cuts, lower airport and handling costs, and an 80% decline in fuel and oil expenses.

Ryanair upped its order for B737-8200 "Gamechanger" aircraft after securing further "modest" price discounts. The group expects to take its first delivery of the aircraft in May to finish the year with over 60 of the planes, which boast 4% more seats and 16% lower fuel burn. The new fleet is expected to contribute to management's plans to grow its annual passenger numbers to 200m over the next 5 years.

Free cash outflow was €2.7bn, compared to a €748.3m inflow last year. Ryanair finished the year with €3.15bn in available cash and a net debt, which includes lease related debt, of €2.3bn.

Find out more about Ryanair shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.