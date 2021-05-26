SSE - steady underlying results

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

SSE has reported a 1% increase in full year underlying operating profit to £1.5bn. Coronavirus reduced operating profit by £170m, which is at the lower end of the guidance range. Underlying earnings per share rose 5% to 87.5p, within the expected 85-90p range.

The board is recommending a final dividend of 56.6p per share, bringing the full year payment to 81.0p. The dividend is up 1.2% on last year, in line with average Retail Price Inflation over the year.

SSE is not providing detailed guidance for the next year, but expects the Enterprise and Business Energy divisions to incur the bulk of ongoing coronavirus costs.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Full Year Results

Underlying operating profit at the Networks division fell 15% to £488.2m. This reflects a 1% increase at SSEN Transmission to £220.9m, where increased phasing of allowed revenue and higher connection activity offset a rise in operating costs due to high levels of investment. Regulatory Asset Value (RAV) for the division rose 4.7% to £3.6bn, reflecting £435.2m of investment.

Operating profit at SSEN Distribution fell 25% to £267.3m, primarily reflecting lower volumes from non-households. Management expects to recover some of the shortfall under existing regulatory arrangements. RAV for the division rose 2.9% to £3.8bn after £350.8m of investment.

SSE's Investment in SGN delivered a 14% reduction in operating profit to £173.0m. This was driven by higher costs, lower activity because of the pandemic and lower income from land sales. RAV was broadly flat at £1.95bn.

Underlying operating profit at the Renewables division rose from £567.3m to £731.8m. This included £226m from the sale of 51% of the Seagreen offshore wind farm and 10% of the Dogger Bank farms. Excluding this contribution, operating profit fell due to a 10% decrease in output from disposals and adverse weather, partially offset by higher prices and plant availability. The group invested £294.3m in the division and total renewable generation capacity fell from 3,974MW to 3,882MW.

Thermal Generation reported a 5% increase in underlying operating profit to £160.5m. Higher utilisation and asset sales entirely offset the impact of a one-off restatement in the prior year. Capital spending fell from £177.0m to £106.5m. Gas Storage recorded a £5.7m loss, compared with a £3.7m profit last year.

The Customer Solutions division recorded £20.0m in underlying operating profit, down from £58.0m last year. This reflects a £24.0m loss from SSE Business Energy as the pandemic reduced commercial demand, and a £44.0m profit from SSE Airtricity.

Energy Portfolio Management generated £18.4m in underlying operating profit compared with a £60.3m loss last year, reflecting legacy losses on gas positions. SSE Enterprise recorded a £21.3m loss, compared with an £8.1m profit last year, reflecting lower Contracting and Rail activity due the pandemic. Unallocated Corporate losses were £58.4m.

Adjusted net debt and hybrid capital fell from £10.5bn last year to £8.9bn, reflecting ongoing asset sales and adjustments, partially offset by ongoing investment. Net debt is now 4.6 times cash profits (EBITDA), within the group's 4.5 to 5.0 target range.

SSE key facts 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 16.8

Ten year average 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 12.7

Prospective yield: 5.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

