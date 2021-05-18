Vodafone - full year profit at bottom end of guidance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Vodafone's full year revenue fell 2.6% to €43.8bn, reflecting lower roaming revenue, handset sales and the disposal of Vodafone New Zealand, which were partially offset by the Liberty Global acquisition. Underlying cash profits (EBTIDA) fell 1.2% to €14.4bn, which is at the bottom of the guidance range, and slightly worse than the market was expecting.

In the current financial year Vodafone expects underlying cash profits of €15.0bn to €15.4bn, and underlying free cash flow of €5.2bn.

The group announced a final dividend of 4.5 cents per share, taking the full year dividend to 9.0 cents, level with last year.

The shares fell 7.6% following the announcement.

Our view

COVID-19's impact has mainly been to reduce roaming revenue, as fewer of us have used our phones abroad. However, this should recover in the future, and means investors should be focused on the bigger picture.

Vodafone, and telecoms generally, have some exciting opportunities ahead with the roll out of 5G. However, competition remains intense, capital expenditure eye watering, and governments continue to raise more than expected when companies bid to use chunks of the electromagnetic spectrum for mobile data, putting pressure on cash flows.

Vodafone's debt pile stands at €40.5bn after the acquisition of Liberty Global assets in Europe, and the sale of some European tower assets in the Vantage Towers IPO. The group is targeting 2.5-3.0x net debt to cash profits, which feels reasonably comfortable to us.

Against a tough background, the bull case for Vodafone has long been based on an attractive dividend. After a recent cut the rebased dividend is well covered by free cash flow and should be sustainable, although there are no guarantees. The question now is whether the sharper consumer focus can help the group grow shareholder returns over time.

The savings to be had from the Liberty deal should help. Vodafone reckons it can get €535m a year in operating and capital expenditure savings within 5 years of completion, and the group managed €500m in savings this year.

The acquired Liberty businesses also create more cross-selling opportunities. Vodafone's long been focused on rolling out broadband, fixed line and TV services across its European markets. It's finding that customer retention is significantly better among those taking up multiple products.

A series of speed-tiered unlimited data plans is another attempt offer customers something different. The initiative's showing early signs of success in some markets, but ultimately there isn't much preventing competitors from copying it if it proves to be a winner.

That's the industry's biggest challenge. Despite the multi-billion investments in mobile spectrum, there's not much differentiating mobile providers other than the price they charge. Customers often just go with the cheapest deal, as Vodafone has discovered to its detriment in India and Spain.

All-in-all then, while we think the portfolio changes and strategy make some sense, there's no guarantee the group can thrive from here.

Vodafone key facts 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 16.4

Ten year average 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 20.2

Prospective yield: 5.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full year results

Group Organic Service Revenue (OSR) fell 0.1% to €37.1bn.

In Germany OSR rose 0.5% to €11.5bn, with growth across all customer segments in the second half. This was driven by higher variable use during lockdown, a strong Business performance, partially offset by a decline in roaming, visitor and wholesale revenue. Total revenue rose 7.5% to €13.0bn, primarily reflecting the impact of the Liberty Global acquisition. Underlying cash profits rose 1.8% to €5.6bn.

Italy saw OSR fall 7.5% to €4.5bn, reflecting continued price competition and lower roaming revenue. Total revenue fell 9.3% to €5.0bn. Underlying cash profits fell 12.7% to €1.6bn.

In the UK OSR fell 0.8% to €4.8bn due to lower roaming revenue, despite an increase in the underlying customer base. Total revenue fell 5.1% to €6.2bn, partly reflecting a weak pound. Underlying cash profits fell 7.3% to €1.4bn, reflecting the lower revenue and a one-off licence fee settlement.

In Spain OSR fell 2.8% to €3.8bn, reflecting price competition and lower roaming revenue. Underlying cash profits rose 3.4% to €1.0bn, due to lower football content and commercial costs.

In Other Europe OSR fell 1.4% to €4.9bn, reflecting growth in Portugal, Czech Republic, and Hungary offset by declines in Ireland, Greece and Romania. Underlying cash profits fell 0.5% to €1.8bn.

Growth in South Africa saw Vodacom OSR grow 3.9% to €4.1bn. Underlying cash profits rose 2.9% to €1.9bn. Other markets OSR rose 10.8% to €3.3bn and underlying cash profits rose 8.5% to €1.2bn.

Free cash flow before spectrum, restructuring and integration costs fell 11.9% to €5.0bn. Capital spending rose from €7.4bn to €7.9bn. Net debt fell 3.6% to €40.5bn.

