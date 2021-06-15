boohoo - double digit Q1 growth, supply chain update

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

's first quarter revenue rose 32% to £486.1m, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. The UK & USA rose 50% and 40% respectively, while the Rest of Europe and Rest of World saw a 12% and 10% fall.

Gross margins dipped to 55% from 55.6%. Uncertainty remains in some markets because of the pandemic, but guidance of 25% revenue growth and cash profit margins of 9.5-10% for FY22, is unchanged.

Sir Brian Leveson's latest report on boohoo's supply chain management stated he was, "encouraged by the determination of all to address the issues which were exposed last year and to both promote and embed a new way of working to the highest ethical standards". The group's made a number of changes, including introducing stricter criteria for onboarding new suppliers. Sir Leveson acknowledged the challenge now is making sure the changes are properly embedded in a new corporate culture.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our View

We're impressed by efforts to address the supply chain, compliance and governance issues found last year.

Stricter supply chain criteria, a whistleblowing hotline, new processes, internal personnel investigations and extra audits are just some of the new measures. External parties responsible for advising on the supply chain review have some strong words of praise too. This is all good going, but is by no means the end of the road. The long-term investment case of any company requires sufficient quality of management and corporate governance. The challenge now will be to successfully embed this step-change in thinking within a new business culture. That's not an easy thing to do.

And boohoo relies on its ability to utilise its UK based, fast-fashion supply network. Its model allows it to react to changes in trends very fast, ultimately helping sales and margins. This is what helps it keep prices so low - its unique selling point and an especially useful tool in the face of an economic downturn. The pandemic has accelerated the shift to online too, which could work in boohoo's favour.

A 30+% uptick in sales, and a balance sheet flush with cash, is impressive in the current environment. It also gives the group firepower to pounce on any acquisitions to help propel growth.

The recent additions of Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton add up to quite a biggie in terms of scale. By not taking on the physical store estates, these deals should be low risk. Although we'll be interested to see what the excess inventory being acquired from the Arcadia brands will mean for profits - if the group struggles to shift it, this could lead to write-downs in its value. We wouldn't be surprised to see more deals in the future.

There are some things to keep in mind. Some tailwinds from the pandemic, including the closure of physical shops, and lower returns rates, are going to start unwinding. That means growth is expected to temper this year. Margins have held up well, but they will need to be watched carefully. As expansion plans ramp up, especially in the crucial US region, those extra bills could start to nibble away at profits more than expected if things don't run to plan.

boohoo's breakneck response speed to new trends, and recent efforts to increase its scale puts it in a great spot to achieve growth over the long-term. For those prepared to accept the external risks, boohoo is in a good commercial position and could offer opportunity. We also note the share price valuation doesn't appear demanding - remember though, that reflects the market's recognition of the remaining challenges.

boohoo key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 28.5

Average Price/Earnings ratio since listing (2014): 41.5

Prospective yield: 0.0% All figures are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full Year Results (5 May 2021) Figures are given at constant currency

boohoo's full year revenue came in at £1.7bn, up 41%, reflecting double digit growth in every region. Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) rose 37% to £173.6m.

Revenue growth is expected to be 25% in the new financial year, boosted by newly acquired brands. Cash profit margins are expected to be slightly lower because of ongoing investment, and return rates are expected to start increasing back to normal levels.

The number of active customers rose 28% to 17.8m, and there was an 8% rise in the number of items per basket - boohoo said the improvement is because of the pandemic.

The UK (boohoo's biggest region) saw revenue rise 39%, to £945.1m, with all brands putting in a strong performance. Gross margins improved to 50.9% from 50.3%, partly because of the increased basket sizes. The US benefited from good performances from PrettyLittleThing, Karen Millen and boohooMAN. Revenue rose 63% to £435.1m, and return rates were much lower than normal. Gross margins improved very slightly to 59.9%.

Sales in the Rest of Europe were a mixed picture because of lockdowns, but overall revenue grew 30% to £244.7m. The group is looking to offset the "moderate" cost increases caused by Brexit through cost savings. Return rates have started to normalise.

Rest of World sales were more moderate, rising 19% to £120.4m. Trading was held back by reduced airfreight capacity.

Group underlying operating margins dipped slightly, from 8.7% to 8.6%, reflecting higher overseas distribution costs because of the pandemic.

boohoo spent £49.3m on capital expenditure in the year, including almost £17m invested in distribution centres. £73.4m was spent on acquiring new brands, including Oasis, Warehouse and Debenhams.

Including the acquisitions of new brands and intellectual property, and the remaining stake of PrettyLittleThing, there was a free cash outflow of £121.8m, compared to a £70.1m inflow last year. Net cash stood at £276m at the end of February, up £35.4m, and boosted by the £195.7m capital raise.

So far in the new financial year, the group's bought a new London head office for £72m, and capital expenditure for the remainder of the year is predicted to be £125-175m. This will be spent on new warehouse sites in Wellingborough and Daventry, and enhancing existing facilities.

The supply chain review is ongoing, and the group expects to publish its full list of global suppliers by September 2021.

