Ted Baker - full year losses mount

Full year revenue fell 44.2% to £352.0m, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. Performance was hampered by lockdown store closures, and reduced demand during periods of re-opening. The lower revenue contributed to an underlying pre-tax loss of £59.2m, compared to £4.8m profit last year. Including a £45.3m charge for the reduced value of its assets, restructuring and other costs, there was a loss of £107.7m.

In the first quarter of the new financial year group revenue improved, but was still down 17.3%.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

Ted's more vulnerable than most retailers, and coronavirus came at a time when it was already struggling.

Competitive discounting is a headwind across the sector, and the demise of the department store is a particular problem given Ted's large number of concessions. Plus the high fixed costs associated with running a bricks and mortar retailer, and the net effect was one of unravelling profits pre-pandemic.

Ted Baker is geared towards formal and occasion wear, which is precisely what people didn't want last year. While events are slowly filling up our calendars once more - the decline of full time, formal office life could be a drag for a while to come. Gross margins have also suffered more than others. The group didn't have the best handle on inventory before the pandemic. When it was forced to close, Ted already had too much stock, which it had to discount in order to sell.

Some positive news is that the group's been able to cut costs faster than planned, is making headway on improving its buying practices, and we're also encouraged by the stronger balance sheet.

Ultimately this means Ted has a foundation to stand on now. But the core problems haven't been fixed just yet. Cost cutting can't happen forever, and won't stop further pain if Ted Baker clothes don't fall back in favour with customers. Cutting capital expenditure to essential work only on physical stores could also make the job of getting more customers through the doors even more difficult. We're also concerned by the continued poor online performance. The pandemic has only accelerated the shift to digital shopping.

The sale of the group's head office and issuance of £100m of new shares is to provide the firepower for management's attempt at transforming the group's rapidly fading fortunes:

Steps 1&2 are largely complete. These included overhauling the company's leadership, raising new capital and implementing cash saving measures. The group's also become more efficient by renegotiating with suppliers, reducing working capital such as excess inventory, and reducing staff and logistics costs.

are largely complete. These included overhauling the company's leadership, raising new capital and implementing cash saving measures. The group's also become more efficient by renegotiating with suppliers, reducing working capital such as excess inventory, and reducing staff and logistics costs. That means we're now looking at Step 3, which is arguably the trickiest. This part of the plan is all about refreshing the brand, and making Ted less renowned for formal wear. We've been critical of the vague approach to this before, and this fear hasn't been put to bed. The group's now said it plans to ensure "brand identity is reflected in product'', while ''maintaining appropriate alignment with the market''. In normal speak, that means it plans to build a recognisable brand that will be well received and sell. Not a bad idea, but we're yet to see the ''how'' in any great measure.

Ted Baker has made some steps in the right direction, and the shares could rerate substantially if the strategy shift works. But the systemic issues still exist in our view, and a lack of dividend means shareholders aren't being paid to keep the faith. We also can't rule out the group coming back to investors for more money. If Ted fails to turn itself around, shareholders could be left with potentially nothing.

Ted Baker key facts Price/Sales ratio: 0.6

Ten year average Price/Sales ratio: 1.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full Year Results

Retail revenue declined 42.1% to £254.3m. In the UK and Europe, which makes up 71.5% of retail revenue, revenue declined 38.9%. North America fell 45.6% to £69.9m, and the much smaller Rest of World business was down 79.8%. The declines also reflect reduced demand for formal and occasionwear.

Group online sales rose 22.1%, and these now make up 57% (2020: 27.0%) of total retail sales. Four stores were closed in the period, and the group made a number of redundancies.

The Wholesale business posted revenue declines of 48.6% to £85.3m, while Licensing fell 34.5% to £12.4m.

The lower sales meant operating contribution margins are now -28.1%, compared to -9.5% last year. Capital expenditure of £7.0m is roughly a quarter of last year's levels as "investment on physical locations has been limited only to essential works".

Including the £77.8m sale proceeds of the group's head office, Ted Baker produced free cash flow of £134.7m. The group also raised around £105m from issuing new shares. Ted has extended and renegotiated its borrowing facilities, meaning overall it had a net cash position of £66.7m as at the end of January 2021.

The group also provided an outline of trading in the first quarter of the new year. Online sales growth has slowed, rising 4.5%, but reduced discounting meant gross margins have improved slightly. Wholesale and Licence were down 22.4%.

