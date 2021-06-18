Tesco - Q1 sales up 1% as group laps pandemic demand

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

First quarter like-for-like (LFL) sales rose 1% to £13.4bn, as Tesco laps the heightened demand from the pandemic this time last year. 0.5% growth in the UK (75% of total sales) and 9.2% growth in Wholesale business Booker (13% of sales), offset declines in the Republic of Ireland and Central Europe.

In the UK, online sales grew 22.2% on last year, but these are up over 80% on a two-year basis. General Merchandise and Clothing LFLs rose 10.3% and 52.1% respectively. Tesco Bank sales fell 10%.

The profit guidance from April is unchanged.

The shares were unmoved following the announcement.

Our View

First Quarter Results (14 April 2021)

Tesco reported full year sales of £53.4bn, a 7.0% increase at constant exchange rates. However, increased costs associated with the pandemic, including three staff bonuses and substantial losses at Tesco Bank, meant operating profits fell 28.3% to £1.8bn.

The full year dividend remains unchanged at 9.15p per share.

Sales growth was driven by a substantial improvement in the UK & Republic of Ireland - which saw sales rise 8.6% at constant exchange rates to £48.8bn. Like-for-like sales rose 6.8%, with a 7.7% increase in the UK and 14.0% increase in the Republic of Ireland, partially offset by an 0.8% loss at wholesaler Booker. Central European sales fell 0.6% at constant exchange rates to £3.9bn.

COVID related costs had an £892m negative impact on UK & Ireland operating profits of £1.9bn. That primarily reflected higher payroll costs, as well as additional spend on safety equipment. The group expects about a quarter of these costs to be repeated in the new financial year. Central Europe and Booker faced similar headwinds.

Tesco reported operating profits across its retail businesses of £2.0bn, down 14.8% at constant exchange rates, with a 13.7% decline in the UK & Ireland and a 29.0% decline in Central Europe.

Tesco Bank reported an underlying loss of £175m, compared to a £193m profit a year ago, as the pandemic hit lending activity and led to increased provisions for bad debts. The bank is expected to return to profit this year, although the strength of the recovery will depend on the wider economic outlook.

Full year capital expenditure rose 9.5% to £1.0bn. That was largely due to increased maintenance spend on UK stores and investment in technology to support the online roll-out - where capacity more than doubled during the year.

Free cash flow from the retail business fell 29.8% year-on-year to £1.2bn, reflecting lower profits, higher capital expenditure and increased net expenditure on property purchases.

Overall indebtedness fell £1.9bn to £13.0bn, reflecting a reduction in the pension deficit following the sale of the group's Thai and Malaysian businesses.

The group expects retail operating profit to recover to 2019/2020 levels this year.

HL's non-executive chair is a non-executive director at Tesco.

Tesco key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 12.1

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 11.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

