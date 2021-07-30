Amazon - sales disappoint despite rapid growth

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Amazon's second quarter sales came in at $113.1bn, up 24% year-on-year once currency movements are ruled out. However, that was lower than the $115.2bn analysts had hoped for.

Operating profits came in at $7.7bn, up 32.8% but again slightly behind analyst expectations.

Amazon shares fell 6.3% in early trading.

Our view

2020 has been a transformative year for Amazon, and 2021 is shaping up to be similar. Despite billions in extra costs associated with the pandemic, Amazon has seen profits gallop ahead.

There are two main reasons for that.

The first is a huge surge in retail volumes in the US and abroad, meaning revenues are more than covering the fixed cost base. That's despite the fixed cost base itself growing at breakneck speed as the group continues to invest in fulfilment infrastructure. In fact, Amazon's international and US retail businesses generate a similar level of operating profits to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud business - a landmark change from recent history.

The overall revenue mix is also shifting more towards services more generally. Total services, which includes things like Prime as well as AWS, accounted for 48.7% of Q2 revenues compared to 43.5% a year ago. That might sound small, but service revenues are far higher margin. We suspect growth in advertising revenues, up some 80%, is higher margin still.

Put all that together and the result is stellar operating cash flows. But an increasing portion of that is being eaten up by a huge uptick in capital expenditure.

Amazon's modus operandi has always been to pour internally generated cash into new investment opportunities wherever possible. That's more important than ever now, because we suspect the US retail business is increasingly running up against the law of large numbers. When you're only selling $1,000 of product a year, boosting sales by 40% is relatively easy. When your annualised sales reach $400bn, finding an extra $160bn of sales is pretty difficult.

We could be seeing the end of a golden age for the group. With high streets shut Amazon has been a natural home for consumers' spare cash, AWS services remote working, which has suddenly become the norm, and tech wizardry is all the more useful when we can't see friends and family in person. It's possible we're starting to see those tailwinds unwind - making growth more of a challenge challenge in the years ahead. It may feel churlish to criticise 30%+ operating profit growth, but when the shares trade on over 50 times earnings you have to deliver the goods.

Amazon is a veritable Pandora's box of excellent businesses. Conventional retailers are going to have to deliver some dramatic changes to compete with the uncontested king of e-commerce going forwards, while cloud computing provides long term opportunities to service the remote working and data revolutions. The only question is whether the price is right.

Amazon key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 55.1

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 126.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Results

The group reported strong growth across all three of its operating segments. North American sales rose 21% to $67.6bn, while operating profits of $3.1bn were up 47%. International reported sales of $30.7bn and operating income of $362m, up 26% and 5% respectively. Amazon Web Services (AWS) reported sales of $14.8bn, up 37%, and operating income of $4.2bn, up 25%.

Operating costs rose 26.9% to $105.4bn, led by Marketing and Technology & Content costs - which rose 73.2% and 33.5% respectively. Capital expenditure hit $14.3bn, up from $7.5bn.

Increased capital expenditure as well as changes to working capital meant the internet giant reported a free cash outflow for the quarter of $1.6bn, compared to a $13.1bn inflow a year ago. The group finished the quarter with net cash of $39.6bn, down from $52.6bn at the start of the year.

Third quarter sales are expected to be between $106bn and $112bn, between 10% and 16% ahead of the same quarter last year. Operating income is expected to be between $2.5bn and $6.0bn.

