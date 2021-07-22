Centrica - flat underlying operating profits

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Centrica has reported a 6% increase in revenue from continuing operations to £8.2bn, while underlying operating profit fell 1% to £262m.

Centrica made a statutory profit of £1.4bn, reflecting exceptional items such as increased asset values and the contribution of discontinued operations.

The group's outlook for 2021 is broadly unchanged.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Half year results

Centrica has reorganised its business segments (again). British Gas has been separated into British Gas Energy and British Gas Services and Solutions, and several smaller operations have been shuffled around. Prior comparison periods have been updated accordingly.

British Gas Energy made underlying operating profits of £172m, up 121% on last year. Management partly attributed the improvement to an unusually cold winter, which followed an unusually warm one. The division also enjoyed lower general and Covid costs, though these were partly offset by increased Energy Company Obligation costs and a 2% fall in residential customers. This division now includes 450,000 small business customers, which have a similar energy profile to households.

British Gas Services and Solutions' underlying operating profit fell 36% to £60m. This reflects a £50m reduction from Covid and industrial action, which increased costs because the group increased its use of third-party labour and had to refund customers when service levels dipped.

The Energy Marketing & Trading segment made an underlying operating loss of £40m, compared with a £111m profit last year. Management attributed this to legacy contract costs which more than offset a ''positive contribution from core trading and optimisation activities''.

Centrica Business Solutions made an underlying operating loss of £24m, down from a £67m loss last year. This reflects a small profit from business energy supply and continuing losses from New Energy Services.

Adjusted operating profits in Upstream rose from £19m to £75m as higher prices offset lower volumes. Spirit Energy and CSL did reasonably well, but nuclear power generation continued to lose money.

Operating profits at Bord Gáis Energy fell from £29m to £19m, largely due to a power outage at the Whitegate power station.

Centrica generated £524m in free cash from continuing operations, up 4% on last year. Net debt has fallen from £3.0bn at the end of 2020 to £93m, reflecting the sale proceeds from Direct Energy.

Centrica key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 9.8

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 11.5

Prospective yield: 5.5%

