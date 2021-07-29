Compass- sales beginning to recover

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Third quarter organic revenue rose 36.4%, as the Education and Business & Industry segments recovered ''gradually'' from Covid-related disruption, and the Sports & Leisure business benefitted from higher attendance in North America. A focus on cost management also helped third quarter margins improve to 5% from 4.2% in the second quarter.

In the current quarter, Compass expects to operate at 80-85% of pre-Covid levels, with operating margins rising to between 5.5% and 6%. Before returning to pre-Covid volumes, the group expects to restore margins to above 7%.

The shares rose 3.7% following the announcement

View the latest Compass share price and how to deal

Our View

Over the past year Compass' reliance on large groups getting together has been a ball and chain. Lockdowns decimated the business and put margins under pressure, but management's deft cost mitigation efforts stemmed the worst of the margin outflow which meant the group remained in the black at the operating profit level throughout the crisis.

If anything, we suspect the pandemic forced Compass to make a lot of long overdue efficiency improvements. And those are paying off now that sales are starting to recover. The group looks to be emerging from the crisis stronger than it went in - it intends to restore margins to above 7% before volumes fully recover.

In normal times, contract catering is attractive. Compass typically uses equipment and facilities owned by the client, so capital requirements are low and returns are strong.

But schools and universities will need to stay open, and offices need enough hungry mouths inside them for contracts to tick over. The Covid-related shift to working from home could be permanent, at least in part, so it remains to be seen how and when the group will restore volumes to 2019 levels. We note that client retention's held up well, so there is optimism that life will return to normal, but it's too soon to call exactly if, or when, this will happen.

Compass' broad global customer base, from the Ministry of Defence to luxury watchmaker Patek Philippe, does offer some protection. While Education and Business sectors are most vulnerable to disruption, Healthcare and Military businesses continue to provide a welcome backstop.

Compass went into the crisis in relatively good shape. But debt levels have been ticking uncomfortably higher. While the group managed to reduce its net debt position, the collapse in sales means at last check, it stood at 3 times cash profits - an uptick from 2x at the same time the previous year. That's despite a pause in spending on new business initiatives and pared down spending. Management will need to toe a narrow line to keep liquidity in check as it loosens the purse strings to keep up with returning demand.

Overall, we think Compass is an attractive business, and the pandemic has actually strengthened it in some ways. But the group's above-average valuation takes this into account. That's fair if things go to plan, but another bout of lockdowns or a slower than expected sales recovery could cause volatility.

Compass key facts Price/earnings ratio: 27.8

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 19.5

Prospective yield (next 12 months): 1.8% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Register for updates on Compass Group

Third Quarter Trading Update

The Heathcare & Seniors and Defence, Offshore & Remote businesses continued to deliver sales beyond pre-Covid levels. Education sales in the third quarter were 77.7% of those in 2019 and Business &Industry and Sports & Leisure recovered to 60.8% and 48.7% of 2019 levels respectively.

Despite the strong quarter, total organic revenue so far this year is still down 16.1%.

Third quarter sales in North America were 36.1% ahead of last year's, but weakness in the first and second quarter meant total revenue so far this year is still down 18.2%. Margins continued to improve, settling at 5% year-to-date.

Trading in Europe improved with third quarter margins gaining more than 2 percentage points to 3.8%. Revenue rose 46.1% in the quarter, but so far this year sales are down 17.9% overall.

Rest of World saw sales rise 22.4% in the third quarter, nearly offsetting weakness in the first half of the year. Margins rose to 5.7% in the third quarter from 5.4% in the second.

Find out more about Compass Group shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.