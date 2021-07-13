EMIS - trading ahead of expectations

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

EMIS' revenue and underlying profit are ahead of the same time last year, and trading has been slightly better than the Board expected. Trends are getting back to normal in EMIS Health, with a higher proportion of non-hardware and connectivity tools' revenue. EMIS Enterprise recorded double digit growth in recurring and non-recurring revenue.

The group had net cash of £48.0m at the end of June, up from £44.1m in 2020. More detailed half year results are expected on 9 September 2021.

The shares fell 0.7% following the announcement.

Our View

EMIS provides software to GPs and pharmacies, helping them manage practices and keep patient records.

Its products are right at the heart of the UK's coronavirus response, although there's been some disruption to onboarding new customers during lockdowns. But generally things have continued to tick along as usual. In fact, things have gone a little better than expected lately, not least thanks to a return to normal demand for some of EMIS' higher margin products.

It's an indication of the fundamental attractiveness of the software as a service (or SaaS in industry jargon) model. Building the platform is expensive, time consuming and requires significant expertise, but adding new customers is essentially costless. That makes EMIS, with its long-term contracts, very cash generative with a reasonably low cost base - both excellent qualities in the current climate. Add in a net cash position and the group should be well placed to withstand market turmoil.

Long term, the business model has plenty of attractions too. Loyal GP customers generate significant recurring revenues and improving IT infrastructure is a clear priority for the NHS. As a result, profits should be reliable, ultimately flowing back to shareholders as dividends.

While the group hasn't always lived up to its promise, Chief Executive Andy Thorburn has steadied the ship since taking the helm in 2017. Cash generation has enabled EMIS to quickly repay the debt taken on to fund acquisitions and still increased the dividend. The shares currently offer a prospective yield of around 3% although remember no dividend is guaranteed.

As things stand, the NHS is pretty much the be-all and end-all. While it's a reliable customer, there's always a risk a competitor muscles in and decimates your revenue stream, There's also the risk of NHS spending becoming a political football.

Thorburn wants the private sector to contribute 50% of EMIS' revenues, and has his eye on opportunities in the medicine supply chain and expanding the patient information business. That could underpin long term growth, but it's still early days and as yet the private sector business is significantly lower margin.

We believe there's potential at EMIS. However, the opportunities are reflected in a PE ratio a little above the long-term average. While this isn't at an unreasonable level in our view, it could increase the chances of some ups and downs.

EMIS key facts Price/earnings ratio: 21.6

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 19.6

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full year results (18 March 2021)

Total revenue of £159.5m for the full year was flat compared to 2019. Recurring revenue rose 4% to £130.0m. Underlying operating profit was also flat, at £39.3m. The group benefited from increased hardware sales during the pandemic, but other areas of the business were held back.

EMIS announced a final dividend of 16p, which is up 3% on 2019. It takes the full year payment to 32p per share.

EMIS Health, which serves NHS customers, saw revenue rise to £107.8m, from £100.9m. There was increased demand for hardware because of the need for mobile-working during the pandemic. Combined with lower operating costs, underlying operating profit rose 8% to £25.1m.

Of market share, the group said: ''EMIS maintained its UK GP market leadership position with a market share of 57% (2019: 57%). The Group holds a joint market leadership position in Acute A&E at 21% (2019: 23%) and the number two market position in community at 20% (2019: 21%).''

Revenues in EMIS Enterprise were held back by a weaker market and a lack of significant licence deals. Comparisons compared to this time last year are also tougher, and there was a delay in implementing some services because of Covid. As a result, revenue fell 12% to £51.7m and underlying operating profit was £15.7m (2019: £17.5m).

During the year, the first products from the EMIS-X Analytics suite were launched. EMIS-X is a cloud analytics tool aimed at analysing large sets of healthcare data.

EMIS bought Pinnacle, a platform which helps GPs triage and refer patients, for a cash consideration of £2.9m. The acquisition contributed £2.2m to group revenue over the year.

Net capital expenditure was much lower at £0.4m, compared to £5.6m, as purchases were largely offset by sales of head office equipment. EMIS had net cash of £53.0m at the end of the year, which was up £21.9m.

