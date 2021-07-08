Entain - full year to beat consensus as retail recovers

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Entain's Total Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) rose 11% in the first half, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. That reflects a 48% increase in online Sports Wagers, and an 11% rise in online gaming NGR. This offset declines in Retail caused by lockdown restrictions earlier in the period. Retail shops reopened in the second quarter meaning performance was stronger, and group NGR rose 43% in Q2.

The BetMGM joint venture now has 21% market share of the sports betting and iGaming market in the US, and generated NGR of around $350m in the half.

Entain expects full year underlying cash profits (EBITDA) of £850m - £900m, which is ahead of consensus.

The shares rose 2.6% following the announcement.

Our view

First quarter trading update (15 April 2021)

Total net gaming revenue (NGR) fell 13% in the first quarter, excluding the impact of exchange rates. Retail closures because of coronavirus restrictions were the reason for the decline.

This was partially offset by Online NGR, which saw double-digit growth. That was in-line with expectations, with strong performances across most major markets.

Revenues fell 99% in Retail as lockdowns shut shops. The group reopened some UK stores on April 12.

Online revenue rose 32%, supported by strong growth in all major markets bar Germany, where regulatory issues impacted the market. Sports betting revenue rose 44% while Gaming revenue was up 23%.

In the US, BetMGM now commands a 19% market share in the areas where it operates. It's the top iGaming operator in the US, controlling 23% of the market and is working towards becoming the second largest sports betting and iGaming provider.

The group completed two acquisitions during the quarter - Bet.pt in Portugal and Enlabs in the Baltic region.

Entain key facts Price/earnings ratio : 27.0

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 11.2

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

