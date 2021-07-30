Intertek - results disappoint the market

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Intertek's first half revenue rose 4.8% to £1.3bn, excluding the impact of exchange rates. Like-for-like (LFL) sales rose 5.8%, which more than offset the effect of business closures, disposals and rebates. Underlying profits rose 28.5% to £136.9m, which was behind market expectations.

Intertek expects to deliver ''robust'' LFL growth for the full year, compared to the ''good'' growth previously expected.

The group announced an interim dividend of 34.2p per share, which is flat year-on-year.

The shares fell 7.2% in early trading.

Our view

Intertek makes most of its money testing and certifying the quality of products and components - everything from children's toys to huge components on oil rigs.

Exposure to natural resources, global trade flows and manufacturing have all been headwinds over the last year - as coronavirus wracked the global economy. However, we think Intertek's diverse offering and global customer base has shown remarkable resilience all things considered. Riding the global regulation wave remains a good place to be.

Safety checks across industries were already getting tighter and the pandemic is likely to amplify this. With services to help companies prove they comply with new requirements, Intertek is well positioned to help.

The part of the business geared towards natural resources tends to be more cyclical. The oil price crash last year dented revenue, but the group noted improved momentum more recently. Meanwhile buoyant commodity prices have kept the Minerals business supported.

Over the longer term the group's strategy calls for a shift towards higher-growth, higher-margin businesses - such as ESG related monitoring and quality assurance. That probably explains why the group has decided to splash the cash on a significant assurance acquisition.

Assurance is an attractive business, showing good growth, high margins and low capital requirements - so you can see why Intertek is looking for a bigger slice of the pie. However, the SAI deal comes with a hefty price tag. 15.5 times forecast cash profits (EBITDA) is not far off what Intertek's own shares trade at right now - and that's close to an all-time high. $855m in new debt is a lot to take on too.

The group hopes to improve margins to boost profitability, but it will still take years for the deal to break even. If the group can capture a sufficient share of the growing assurance industry that won't matter - but large deals at high prices are risky, and integrating businesses is rarely as straight forward as management hopes.

Overall, we think Intertek has proven its resilience as a diverse and operationally sound business. We do have some concerns about the SAI deal, but for now are prepared to give management the benefit of the doubt. A price to earnings ratio that's some way above the long run average might not reflect that headwind, but it's the price you pay for what we view as high quality businesses in the current market.

Intertek key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 27.3

Ten year average Price/Earnings ratio: 22.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Results (constant exchange rates)

The Products division reported an 8.3% increase in revenue to £819.5m, with underlying operating profits up 32.5% to £170.9m. LFL sales rose 9.7%. The division enjoyed double digit growth LFL growth from all segments except Buildings and Construction, where LFLs fell by low-single digits due to lockdowns and bad weather in the USA, and Transportation Technology, where LFLs fell by mid-single digits due to lower OEM testing and the same bad weather. Management expects ''robust'' LFL growth from the division, which accounts for roughly 85% of profits.

Trade saw sales rise 0.9% to £278.2m, with underlying operating profits rising 8.6% to £20.1m. LFL sales rose 1.1% following ''robust'' performances from AgriWorld and Government and Trade Services, but a slightly negative performance from Caleb Brett. Management expects ''good'' LFL growth from the division, which accounts for around 10% of profits.

The Resources business saw revenues fall 1.8% to £219.9m, with underlying operating profits down 13.0% to £10.7m. That reflects a ''good'' LFL performance from Minerals, but Industry Services LFLs were stable or negative depending on the business line. Management expects the division, which accounts for 5% of profits, to deliver a ''good'' LFL performance.

The group invested £40.0m in the last six months and made no acquisitions. Free cash flow fell from £141.9m to £122.6m.

Net debt (excluding leases) stood at £434.9m, up £15.0m in the last six months but down £215.2m year-on-year.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.