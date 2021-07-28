Microsoft - growth in all segments

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Microsoft reported fourth quarter revenues of $46.2bn, up 21% year-on-year. That reflects growth across all three major business segments and most product categories. Operating profit rose 42% to $19.1bn and earnings per share rose from $1.46 to $2.17.

For the full year earnings per share rose from $5.76 to $8.05.

Microsoft shares rose 1.0% in pre-market trading.

Fourth Quarter Results

Revenue in the Productivity & Business Processes division rose 25% at constant exchange rates to $14.7bn. That reflects very strong revenue growth from LinkedIn (up 46%), Office 365 Commercial (up 25%) & Consumer (up 18%) and Dynamics 365 (49%). Operating profit for the division rose 62% to $6.4bn. Microsoft expects revenue of $14.5-14.75bn next quarter.

Intelligent Cloud revenue grew 30% to $17.4bn. Server products and cloud services grew revenue 34%, driven by 51% growth from Azure. Enterprise Services revenue rose 12% thanks to growth from Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting. Operating profit for the division rose 46% to $7.8bn. Microsoft expects revenue of $16.4-16.65bn next quarter .

The More Personal Computingbusiness saw sales rise 9% to $14.1bn, reflecting 7% growth from Windows, 46% growth from search advertising and 11% growth from gaming. Operating profit for the division rose 19% to $4.9bn. Microsoft expects revenue of $12.4-12.8bn next quarter .

Free cash flow during the quarter came in at $16.3bn, and $56.1bn for the full year. Microsoft finished the year with net cash of $72.2bn on the balance sheet, down from $73.2bn at same point last year.

