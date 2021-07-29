Mitchells & Butlers - a sputtering recovery

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Between 12 April and 16 May Mitchells & Butlers went from having 16% of the estate open to 44%. Over that period like-for-like (LFL) sales were at 63% of pre-Covid levels. In the ten weeks since then, almost all the estate has been open. In the first five weeks LFLs were at 98% of pre-Covid levels, but this fell to 89% in the next five. Trading has picked up somewhat since Freedom Day, and sales have been stronger in suburban and food-led brands, while city centre locations are more challenged.

In the year to date sales are at 35% of pre-Covid levels.

As of 24 July, the group had £203m in cash and a further £150m in undrawn credit. £39m is currently drawn from the group's Liquidity Facility.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

View the latest Mitchells & Butlers share price and how to deal

Our view

Pubs are part of the UK's cultural furniture and are important social hubs across the land. The last year has not been easy though, as government restrictions have forced bars to close or serve at reduced capacity for much of the year. Now it looks like the worst may be behind us, so focus must turn to the future.

Mitchells and Butlers (MAB) is one of the UK's leading pub and restaurant companies. The group operates across 15 brands and formats at over 1,700 sites, and 82% of the population lived within five miles of one of them at the end of the last full year. The group's brands include O'Neill's, Browns and Miller & Carters.

Overall, we think it's a decent portfolio, despite the fact that the brands aren't quite in the top tier. The group is well diversified across demographics and geographies within its sector, which offers some protection against changing tastes.

In the year ending 26 September 2019 revenue was £2.2bn with underlying operating margins of 14.2%. Healthy margins are always nice to see and could speak to the strength of some of the group's brands. Revenue had almost fully recovered but has since fallen back a little, but we want to see margins come along for the ride too.

In the meantime debt is something of a burden. Even in 2019 net debt was around 3.6 times adjusted cash profits, higher than we might like. A prohibition on shareholder returns until at least January 2023 will help - although what's comfortable going forward will depend on the strength of the recovery.

It helps that 82% of the group's sites are freeholds, and the balance sheet boasted £3.8bn in property assets at the end of the last full year - although there's a fair degree of uncertainty in the valuation given the events of the last year.

Mitchells and Butlers offer a diversified pub and restaurant investment. Instead of one very well-known brand, the group operates across several - most of which are at a slightly higher price point. In normal times the group has boasted relatively strong margins, but we worry the lack of significant brand strength means it might struggle to meaningfully differentiate itself from the wider sector if times get tough.

For now, the focus is rightly on restoring trading to its pre-pandemic levels - and a big summer will be crucial. Once trading has recovered and the balance sheet is in order, management will have more options but at the moment recovery is the order of the day.

Mitchells & Butlers key facts Price/Book ratio: 0.81

Ten year average Price/Book ratio: 0.92

Prospective yield: 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Register for updates on Mitchells & Butlers

Half Year Results (20 May 2021)

Mitchells & Butlers (MAB) reported revenue of £219m for the six months to 10 April, down 78.9% on the same period last year due to pandemic related trading restrictions. The group made an underlying operating loss of £124m, compared with a £108m profit last year.

In February MAB raised £351m to strengthen the balance sheet and support working capital. Given the ongoing uncertainty MAB is not providing detailed guidance.

During the first 14 weeks of the half year ending 10 April, limited trading was possible and like-for-like sales were down 30.1%. Since national lockdowns were introduced on 4 January, no further sales were possible.

Over 99% of employees were furloughed when the group was unable to trade, amounting to £175m of government support. MAB also benefited from £51m of business rates relief and the 5% rate of VAT on non-alcohol sales.

Net debt stands at £1.5bn, excluding lease liabilities, down from £1.6bn at the same point last year. The group also re-negotiated its terms with lenders to avoid a breach following trading restrictions. To secure these new terms MAB has agreed not to pay any dividends or repurchase any shares until January 2023 at the earliest. MAB recorded a free cash outflow of £164m, despite a reduction in capital spending from £79m to £15m.

The estate comprises 1,735 sites, of which 1,649 are directly managed. 82% of the estate is freehold.

Since 12 April MAB has traded from an average of 535 outdoor sites, and like-for-like sales have been down 37% compared to the period before the pandemic. Almost all of the estate is now open.

Find out more about Mitchells & Butlers shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.