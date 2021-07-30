NatWest Group - extra shareholder returns, but some weakness too

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

NatWest reported total income in the second quarter of £2.7bn. That's broadly in line with the same period in 2020, as modest loan growth was offset by lower net interest margins (the difference between what the bank charges borrowers and pays for funding).

Lower restructuring and other costs, together with a $2.7bn positive swing in provisions for bad loans, meant the bank reported an operating profit of £1.6bn compared to a £1.3bn loss a year ago.

NatWest announced an interim dividend of 3p, as well as a £750m share buyback. The group has increased its minimum distribution to shareholders over the next 3 years to £1.0bn.

NatWest shares fell 1.0% in early trading.

View the latest share price and how to deal

Our view

HL View to follow.

Register for updates on Natwest

Half Year Results

The bank reported net interest income in the quarter of $2.0bn, up 3.9% year-on-year. Loans to customers rose by £2.2bn to £362.7bn, driven by higher mortgage lending, while net interest margins declined from 1.67% a year ago to 1.61% in the second quarter of 2021.

Quarterly non-interest income fell 11.9% to £675m, reflecting lower revenues in investment bank NatWest Markets.

During the quarter the bank released £605m of provisions it had previously set aside to cover bad loans. That reflects the improving economic environment in the UK, as well as a reduction in credit card and other unsecured debt compared to last year.

The bank reported a cost:income ratio in the quarter of 63.7%, down from 70.9% a year ago. That reflects ongoing cost saving efforts as the group shifts customers from branches to digital.

The bank finished the quarter with a CET1 ratio, a key measure of banking capitalisation, of 18.2%. That's down a bit from the 18.5% reported last year, with the decline driven by planned dividends, buybacks and pension contributions.

The bank reported a return on tangible equity of 15.6% in the quarter, compared to a negative 12.4% return a year ago.

Natwest key facts Price/Book ratio: 0.57

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 0.58

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 5.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Natwest shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.