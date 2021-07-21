Netflix - subscribers beat target, but much lower than last year

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Netflix added 1.5m new global paid subscriptions in the second quarter. That's better than guidance of 1.0m, but down on the 10.1m added this time last year, and the 4.0m added last quarter. The group highlighted that paid memberships in North America and Canada fell slightly, due to the ''large membership base'' and ''seasonally smaller quarter for acquisition''.

Revenue rose overall, helping operating profit rise 36% compared to last year, to $1.8bn.

The shares were broadly flat in after-hours trading.

View the latest Netflix share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Sign up for updates on Netflix

Second quarter results

Netflix plans to add 3.5m new subscribers next quarter.

Excluding the impact of exchange rates, average revenue per user (ARM) rose 4%. The strongest growth came from Netflix's biggest market of North America and Canada, which rose 9% to $14.54. Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America both rose just 2% to $11.66 and $7.50 respectively, while Asia Pacific was up 1% to $9.74.

Growth in subscribers and ARM meant reported revenue was up 19.4% to $7.3bn.

Netflix said it plans to expand further into games, viewing this as a ''new content category''. Games will be included in subscriptions at no additional cost, with the group initially focussing on mobile games.

$8.0bn has been spent on content so far this year. Free cash flow swung from $899m to -$175m, as last year's production shutdowns preserved cash, but sets are now back up and running. Netflix still expects to be free cashflow neutral at the full year.

Net debt at the end of June was $7.8bn, compared to $8.1bn at the start of the year.

$0.5bn of the $5.0bn share buyback programme has been completed.

Netflix key facts Price/earnings ratio: 44.4

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 132.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Netflix shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.