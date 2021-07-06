Ocado - full year forecast intact, new deal announced

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Ocado's half year revenue rose 21.4% to £1.3bn, reflecting growth in all divisions. Underlying cash profits (EBITDA), which excludes costs relating to the Andover fire, more than tripled to £61.0bn. This was entirely driven by Retail and the UK Solutions & Logistics businesses.

A new deal was announced with Auchan Retail to develop Alcampo's online business in Spain.

Ocado doesn't "expect a material change to consensus Group EBITDA forecast" for the full year, thanks to a stronger performance from Retail.

The shares rose 2.6% following the announcement.

Our View

Ocado's Retail business, now 50% owned by M&S, is leading the online grocery revolution. Sales are booming thanks to lockdown demand, and the long-term shift to online shopping's here to stay. While growth rates start to temper as we lap the first lockdown, we still think this market has huge growth potential.

But the business case for Ocado PLC hinges on a very different story to the delivery vans you'll see on roads nationwide.

Ocado Solutions charges third party retailers to use Ocado's robotic systems. Hundreds of thousands of orders are processed each week, with the help of automated 'bots' scurrying around the trademarked grid systems.

The pandemic has turbo charged the shift to online shopping, increasing demand for the kind of technology Ocado specialises in. That should make it easier for Ocado to unearth potential partners and strike more deals. But it's not a home-run just yet.

Expansion comes at a cost, with Ocado stumping up hundreds of millions to fund Customer Fulfilment Centres (CFCs) - a far cry from the capital-light tech business investors had once expected. The group's already massively upped its planned capital expenditure, and yet more investment has been announced at the half year. The group's plan is to strike while the iron's hot and develop as many CFCs in international markets as possible. Ocado thinks its portion of the addressable market is a whopping £2.8tn.

But the rate of investment, and profitability, is a disappointment. And the centres are long term investments, so it takes years to know if they will pay off. Recently added to the shopping list is two robotics companies. These should boost Ocado's already impressive automated systems eventually, but performance so far has lagged expectations, so we'd like some better news on that front soon.

A net cash pile means we don't have any near-term funding concerns. But it's important the expected wave of new deals comes to fruition - at the moment this is more of a light trickle. If things don't go to plan, we can't rule out Ocado asking investors to open their wallets again.

We should be clear we think Ocado has a pretty amazing product. It's the only global provider of an end-to-end, online grocery platform. That's an enviable position in today's climate. As the group builds scale and partnerships mature, profits and free cash should flow. But if new Solutions deals don't come fast enough, that plan gets thrown.

Thin profits make Ocado hard to value, but on a share price to sales basis, the market's excited. This is a mark of confidence, but could limit upside potential - and means there's a lot resting on everything going smoothly from here.

Ocado key facts Price/earnings ratio: 5.0

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 2.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half year results

Retail - the 50% joint venture with Marks & Spencer, revenue rose 19.8% to £1.2bn, reflecting a similar rise in the average number of weekly orders. These now stand at 356,000. This offset average basket size, which increased by just £1 to £138. The number of active customers has risen to 777,000, from 640,000 at the end of the last financial year. Despite higher costs, especially in Distribution, cash profits of £104.1m were more than double this time last year.

Increased capacity at the Erith Customer Fulfilment Centre, and the new mini CFC in Bristol, helped UK Solutions & Logistics revenue rise 13.1% to £357.3m. That includes a 30.7% rise in fee revenue to £73.2m, and a 9.3% improvement to cost recharges. Cash profits were helped by the higher fee collections, and rose 27.0% to £30.1m. Two new CFCs are due to open in the second half, which will increase capacity by 145,000 orders a week.

The International Solutions business recorded revenue of £26.6m, compared to £1.6m last year. The increase largely reflects the contribution from the first two CFCs for Kroger going live in the US. Fees invoiced fell almost 32% to £50.2m. Increased investment offset the higher revenue, so cash losses widened from £39.7m, to £56.6m.

Share-based senior management incentive charges, charges relating to deferred consideration for the Kindred Systems and Haddington Dynamics acquisitions, and losses in the Jones Food Company meant Other cash profit losses were £16.6m.

There's been weaker-than-expected revenues from recently acquired Kindred systems. The group's also expecting increased investment in technology. Together with a non-cash charge, relating to the timing of Ocado's payment for Kindred Systems and Haddington Dynamics, means full year EBITDA expectations from International Solutions, UK Solutions & Logistics and Other segments will be £30m lower.

There was a free cash outflow of £137.7m in the half. Net cash was £188.5m at the end of May 2021, compared to £196.2m last year.

